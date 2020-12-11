5 Best dry fruits to consume during winter to stay warm and healthy

During winter, our diet plays a major role in keeping us warm and healthy. So, include these 5 dry fruits in your daily diet to stay warm throughout the winter.

Dry fruits are a healthy alternatives to those oily fried foods which give you the feeling of satiety and are great snacking food. They are packed with important nutrients, vitamins, proteins and healthy fats that give your warmth during winter.

They also have several health benefits that aid in weight loss and reduce the risk of many chronic diseases. Apart from that, dry fruits are also very beneficial for our skin. So, here are 5 best dry fruits to have in winter to stay warm.

5 best dry fruits for winter to stay warm:

Almonds

Almonds are known as the king of dry fruits and it’s rich in fatty acids, protein, fibre, zinc, Vitamin E, etc. They improve blood circulation and haemoglobin levels and regulate cholesterol levels on our body. They satiate your hunger and give you warmth.

Cashew

Cashew nuts help in controlling cholesterol and high blood pressure levels. It also aids in relieving migraine pain. Cashew nut oil helps to smoothen cracked and dry heels which is a major issue in the winter season. They are rich in Vitamin E and anti-ageing properties that give you healthy and glowing skin in winter.

Walnuts

Eating walnuts every day will keep you warm in winter. They have omega-3 fatty acids that lower high cholesterol levels and are good for skin and hair, especially in dry weather.

Figs

Figs or anjeer come with all important vitamins, minerals, fibre. They are a potential source of Vitamin A, B1, B12, iron, manganese, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, chlorine, potassium, etc. They all help to regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. These are healthy foods to consume during winter.

Pistachios

Pistachios have all essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidant properties that protect your skin from harmful UV rays, ageing and free radical damage. Ultraviolet rays are more powerful during winter, so this dry fruit has to be in your diet chart.

