5 Foods that are IDEAL to keep your Thyroid level in check

Having thyroid can obstruct essential bodily functions and can lead to many problems. Here are 5 foods that are packed with essential nutrients and that are highly beneficial for thyroid patients.

The hormones in your body that control the necessary biological functions and that ensure good health are dependent on the thyroid gland. The thyroid is responsible for your weight, your mood etc. When the thyroid gland becomes overactive or underactive, there can be many health issues in the body.

Therefore, it becomes essential to ensure an optimally working thyroid gland to be healthy and fit. Consumption of certain food items can help in alleviating the thyroid and can be immensely beneficial for thyroid patients. Here are 5 such foods that are good for people suffering from thyroid.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is an excellent source of iodine which is essential for boosting the thyroid gland. It improves and strengthens the immune system and is highly nutritious.

Nuts

Consuming nuts throughout the day is beneficial as it results in a healthy thyroid function. Nuts are a great source of zinc and selenium which help in keeping the thyroid in check.

Eggs

Eating fresh eggs regularly is immensely beneficial for thyroid patients as eggs are rich in nutrients like iron, vitamin D, iron and zinc. These nutrients help in regulating the thyroid hormones.

Dark Leafy vegetables

Vegetables like spinach, cabbage, broccoli, etc. are full of antioxidants and nutrients and are great for thyroid patients as they are a rich source of zinc.

Avocado Avocado is full of fibre and essential nutrients and is a magic food for treating thyroid. It is a must-have fruit for thyroid patients as it helps in regulating imbalanced thyroid functions.

Credits :Pexels

