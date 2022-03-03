5 Best Gol Gappa spots in Delhi you must try

India's love affair with street food has a long history. The tantalising chaat-papdi, crispy pakodas, and spicy aloo-tikki never fail to make us slurp, but it's the golgappas that make us weak at the knees! You can call it Golgappa, puchka, or panipuri, but the mouth-watering taste of this tangy and spicy street snack will never change. This round hollow puri has onion, potato, tamarind sauce, and chickpeas inside. There is no way you can resist this fiery sin.

Here, we suggest 5 places to savour this lip-smacking snack in Delhi.

1. Prince Chaat Corner

GK's M Block market is a hidden gem that caters to all of your needs, including pani puri. At Prince Chaat Corner, you'll usually find a line of salivating shoppers waiting for Delhi's favourite chaat. Furthermore, if you still have a craving for spice after finishing the leftover spicy water, try some absolutely delicious momos from the momo vendor next door!

Where: Greater Kailash - 1, Delhi

2. Prabhu Chaat Bhandar

This is a city favourite that draws hungry people from all over. The golgappas in front of the UPSC building are a popular attraction, and they're only available for a few hours before they're gone! Surprisingly, this stall exists for the past 3 decades. So, hurry over to this place for some delectable panipuri chaat.

Where: Dholpur House, UPSC Office Lane, Man Singh Road Area, New Delhi

3. Bengali Sweet House

It serves a delicious combination of golgappa and puchka for the people of Delhi. It is one of the oldest shops in town, offering the perfect blend of tradition, richness, and flavour. In the hearts of Delhiites, they have an endless list of nostalgic experiences.

Where: Shop No. 27-33, Bengali Market, Connaught Place

4. Evergreen Sweets

Even though it now has multiple locations, the iconic Evergreen of Green Park remains a favourite among Delhiites for its lip-smacking golgappas and chaats. You’d give a damn about dieting if you have a plate full of these enticing puchkas!

Where: S-29 &30, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

5. Rasili Chaat

This restaurant serves one of the most authentic panipuri flavours. Rasili Chaat is the one-stop-destination if you are travelling down the busy lanes of South Delhi and looking for a tangy twist to ease your taste buds. Rasili Chaat is well-known for its golgappas, which are served in hygienic conditions, with even the paani made with mineral water!

Where: DDA Market, Bersarai, JNU Road, JNU, New Delhi

Now that you have the list of the best puchka spots in Delhi, when are you planning to take a day off to explore these streets and try this amazing street food?

Also Read: 4 Vegetarian dishes from Malayali cuisine you must try at least once in your life