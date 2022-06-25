5 Best places to visit in Guwahati to experience the North East's untapped charm

Considered as the most beautiful and popular city in Assam, Guwahati is famous for its spectacular natural beauty, rarest wildlife, powerful streams, and abundance of cultural fairs and festivals. Guwahati serves as the primary hub for all socio-cultural, commercial, and trade activity in the area. The city serves as the entry point to the breathtaking and fascinating state of Northeast India. The place is one of the top destinations for tourists because of its connectivity.

Here are the top 5 attractions in Guwahati that you shouldn't skip on your next trip there.

1. Kamakhya Temple

The Kamakhya Temple marks the location where Sati's womb fell after Shiva's tandav with Sati's body. The temple is closed for four days each year for the visitors since it is believed that Goddess Kamakhya's menstrual cycle falls at this time. On the fifth day, when worshippers swarm the temple in search of the Goddess' blessings, the temple reopens. This is considered a significant Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of 51 Shakti Peethas.

2. Kaziranga National Park

One of the few uninhabited locations in eastern India is Kaziranga Ntaional Park which is located in the centre of Assam. Numerous creatures, including tigers, elephants and bears, thousands of birds, and the largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses in the world live here. With its diverse flora and fauna, the location draws tourists from all over the world.

3. Umananda Island

Assam's trip wish list now includes this island as a religious addendum. Due to its location between the Brahmaputra River and ease of accessibility from Guwahati, this island, also known by the British as Peacock Island, has grown in popularity. The smallest river island in the world, Umananda Island, is ideal for travelers looking for peace and seclusion.

4. Alfresco Grand Cruise

Enjoy a lovely dinner date with your partner in Alfresco Grand Cruise, which is the ideal way to savour a wonderful dinner while admiring Guwahati's stunning river views. One must take in the ambience of the city, fly past it as it comes to life, enjoy the lovely live cultural music and dancing, and leave Brahmaputra with a lasting impression of a joyful and passionate evening.

5. Nehru Park

Nehru Park is a lively sight that you must see while visiting Guwahati and is one of the city's most well-known tourist destinations. The park provides a tranquil setting for a relaxing picnic spot for your family to visit and is great for leisure activities. In the park, there are over 45 statues that represent the several Assamese dancing styles, including the Bihu, Deodhani and Jhumur.

The North-eastern city of Guwahati is stunning. For a lovely experience in the midst of the city that values nature, go to this haven.

