5 Best places to visit in South India for a beautiful vacay

South India is a mystical and marvellous destination that blends vibrant colours, fascinating cultures, and stunning landscapes, all of which are largely unknown to tourists. South India is known for its traditional values, gleaming beaches, and scenic landscapes. The eastern and western ghats, which are the region's verdant guardians, are home to an abundance of exotic flora and fauna. It offers the best places in the world to hangout and unwind. Its breath-taking views can literally leave you awestruck.

Here, we bring you 5 best South Indian tourist destinations for an amazing family relaxed vacay.

1. Ooty

Ooty makes for a lovely and peaceful vacation in the South from the usual hustle-bustle. Ooty, also known as the Queen of the Hill Stations, has pleasant weather and is a great place to visit during the summer. It is a beautiful town in Tamil Nadu, located in the Nilgiri range of the Western Ghats. The landscape of Ooty promises a great number of beautiful memories for tourists with amazing views of the blue hills and lush greenery. These places, tucked away among the breathtaking tea gardens, allow you to relax and soak up the serenity of nature.

2. Pondicherry

There's nothing like planning a relaxing getaway in Pondicherry, India's French capital. This vacation spot has the feel of a European seaport town, complete with French-style architecture, golden sand beaches, authentic bakeries, and historic churches. Pondicherry seems to be the ideal destination for a relaxing vacation or a romantic getaway. With its beautiful coastline, it is a great place for beachgoers to enjoy a variety of water activities. No seasonal traveler would want to miss exploring this amazing destination!

3. Kodaikanal

There is no doubting that Kodaikanal is one of the most beautiful hill stations in Tamil Nadu. It is a true feast for the senses, perched among towering granite cliffs, lush vegetation valleys, serene lakes, and beautiful waterfalls. It is an ideal destination for budget travellers who want to relax in a short amount of time and money. Visit attractions such as Silver Cascade Falls, Thalaiyar Falls, Kodaikanal Lake, Green Valley View, Dolphin's Nose, Pambar Falls, and more to get a sense of the place.

4. Thekkady

A small plantation town on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Thekkady, which is home to the massive Periyar National Park, is sure to catch your heart with its innocent charisma and abundance of natural beauty. You can even spot tigers and other wild animals frolicking in the country's largest tiger reserve, go Bamboo rafting, or marvel at the Periyar lake and its surrounding greenery's wondrous ecology. Other than that, it is home to herds of elephants, sambar, gaur, lion-tailed macaques and Nilgiri langurs.

5. Munnar

Tea plantations are famous in Munnar. When in Munnar, you must go to the Tata Tea Museum. In and around Munnar, there are several beautiful waterfalls. The Atukkad Waterfalls, Lakkam Waterfalls, and Naimakkadu Waterfalls are among the most popular. It is also known as the ‘Kashmir of South India’ and is perfect for both a family vacation and a romantic relaxed honeymoon. Apart from that, Munnar's lush green hills are perfect for an exhilarating trek or an exciting camp stay.

The Southern region has it all, whether you like beaches, greenery, mountains, or ancient sites. Visit these locations for the best of times.

