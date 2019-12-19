The 5 best seasonal boozy drinks to sip on this winter to keep warm on cold nights

Boozy and hot is one of the best combinations during the colder months of the year. Check out the best drinks for this season.

One of everybody's favourite combination is hot and boozy, especially during the colder months. Sure, there are a number of popular drinks including hot chocolate, cappuccinos, lattes, and more, but where's the fun without the alcohol?

Boozy drinks are a must during Christmas and New Year's, to keep warm during the chilly season without compromising on the alcohol!

Here are all the boozy drinks you can consume to not just keep warm this season but also let loose and get through all those parties with.

Mulled wine

What better than cinnamon and wine? Now put them together in a cooker till you can smell the cinnamon and the wine is hot enough and consume while watching your favourite Christmas films!

Chai Hot Toddy

Traditional toddies are seen a lot during this holiday season. But so is hot chocolate and of course, everybody's favoutite - chai. The mix makes for a sweet and spicy drink that can liven up a party and bring it to life.

Spiked latte

Of course, it is not advisable to spike your mocha before heading out to work, but ever thought of spiking that late-night latte? Or how about curing your holiday hangover with just the perfect mix of coffee and a splash of your favourite bourbon or brandy?

Mulled wine hot chocolate

A big warm hug in a mug - what's better than that? Hot mulled wine mixed with some delicious hot chocolate is a rare drink that will satisfy your sweet cravings and get you through the party season as well!

Butter Bourbon

If you have always wondered what butterbeer tastes like, it sounds exactly what this sounds like! Cinnamon, butter, and bourbon make for the best, hottest and booziest combination.

Irish coffee

One of the most popular drinks, this one is sure to wake up while giving you that hit you need to get through all those functions and meet all the relatives possible. Coffee, whiskey, sugar syrup and loads of whipped cream are sure to do the trick for this one!

Read More