5 Best traditional Chinese food items that you need to give a TRY

Chinese cuisine comes with a vast range of flavourful preparations and it has been influenced a lot by other regions and their cuisines. But traditional Chinese foods have their own authenticity. Here are the 5 best items that you have to try.

Authentic Chinese cuisine has a vast range of different types of delicious preparations. They all represent their own distinct taste and flavours. It uses all kinds of meat, fish and veggies and different types of spices.

Chinese cuisine has evolved a lot and got influenced in taste as per different regions. But what about the core traditional Chinese foods that give you the authentic taste of the country? Take a look below.

Traditional foods of Chinese cuisine:

Fried Rice

Chinese cuisine considers rice as its staple. Fried rice is an easy and quick recipe. You can make it with chicken, pork, shrimp, carrots, mixed veggies, etc. For the best-fried rice, utilise your leftover rice.

Peking Duck

If you want to experience the authentic traditional Chinese food, then start with Peking Duck. It is the best way to have duck where the crispy duck is roasted, sliced into small pieces and then wrapped with salad and hoisin sauce.

Stinky Tofu

It is fermented tofu with a strong odour, and it is said that the stronger the odour, the better it tastes. Tofu is soaked into a mixture of fermented milk, veggies, meat and aromatics and then fermented for several months. Its preparation depends on the region.

Baozi

It is a bread-like dumpling that is prepared withmeats, veggies and bean paste. It is steamed to make the buns extremely soft and then served with a dipping sauce like soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, etc.

Char Siu

It gives a unique taste and flavour to barbecued meat with honey, five-spice powder, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, red fermented bean curd. It can be served alone or with noodles.

