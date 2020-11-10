5 Beverages to beat the pandemic and winter blues

Winter is the time to snuggle up in bed with a good book and an even better hot beverage. So, try these 5 beverages this winters to keep yourself warm and nourished.

Warm blankets, a nip in the air and a cup of steaming hot coffee, these are a few things that make winters worthwhile. With a slight chill outside, we all want to snuggle in our beds with a bowl of soup. Winter staples like coffee, halwas and piping hot maggi are our comfort foods. But this season is incomplete without hot winter beverages.

Having a warm beverage in winters, when you are in a blanket with a book, is like heaven on earth. While we all love our traditional ginger tea and coffee, there are many more beverages that make winter more enjoyable. So, check out these 5 winter drinks to try this season.

Kanji

Kanji is a staple winter drink in every Indian household. Peel some carrots and cut them and boil in water. Add some mustard powder and salt in it. Keep this mix in the sun for 3-4 days to mature.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is a highly nutritious and comforting drink to have when there is a chill outside. Boil one cup milk and add some pepper and turmeric powder in it. Mix well and serve hot.

Hot chocolate

This one’s a classic. Winters are not complete without a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows. Add milk, cocoa powder and some sugar and mix in a pan on high heat. Transfer in a mug and add some chocolate chunks on top.

Kahwa

Kahwa is a traditional Kashmiri drink that is consumed to keep the body warm in extreme weather conditions. Just add saffron, cinnamon, cloves, dried rose petals and cardamom in boiling water. Add a green tea bag and let it sit for some minutes. Garnish with some saffron strands and serve hot.

Kadha

Kadha has become the official drink for the pandemic season. However, this is also consumed in winters to keep the body nourished and to clean the system. Boil some water and add cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper and some tulsi leaves in it. After 25-30 minutes, strain this mixture and serve hot.

