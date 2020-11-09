5 Beverages with the goodness of Ginger

Ginger is a versatile ingredient and has innumerable health benefits. So, here are some easy to prepare recipes of beverages with the benefits of ginger.

Ginger is an ingredient that is always there in every Indian household. Its advantages are many, be it curing nausea or treating inflammation, helping in indigestion or treating muscle pain. Ginger can also reduce menstrual cramps, treat asthma, cholesterol levels, protect the liver and so on.

The benefits of ginger are immense. Our mothers have given us hot ginger tea whenever we’ve had a sore throat or cough. However, there are many more beverages that can be made with ginger to improve our health and to enjoy the benefits of this ingredient. Here are 5 drinks that can be made with ginger.

Ginger and Cardamom drink

Ginger and cardamom are both ingredients that improve blood circulation and metabolism. Juice some fresh ginger, add a little cardamom powder, turmeric powder and 1 teaspoon honey in a mug and add some hot water.

Ginger ale

Ginger ale is a drink loved by all. It is a refreshing beverage and is also said to treat indigestion and motion sickness. It is prepared by adding ginger juice, lemon juice, sugar, water, soda and some mint in a mug along with some ice.

Ginger and Basil tea

It is a comforting drink and it helps in preventing cold and cough. Add some ginger juice, cardamom, pepper, honey, water, basil and lemon juice together and mix well.

Ginger and Lemon drink

Mix some ginger juice, lemon juice in warm water and have it early morning every day to cure anorexia, and for weight loss.

Ginger and Fennel seeds juice

This drink helps in curing indigestion and helps soothe the mind. Combine ginger juice, fennel seed powder, lemon juice, salt and some sugar together. Add some water and a few ice cubes and serve chilled.

