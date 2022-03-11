5 Book cafes in Chandigarh where you get a quiet reading nook and a strong cuppa

In recent years, book cafes have become increasingly popular among the country's bibliophiles. Everyone is looking for a quiet and comfortable place to read for a few hours. A hot cup of coffee and a slice of cake are ideal companions.

To show you how gorgeous some of these book cafés are, here's a list of five getaways that are getting into book lovers' bucket lists in Chandigarh.

1. The Hedgehog Café

With European and English cuisine dishes, a peaceful environment, and corner seating, the café provides an unforgettable experience. Because it is a book café, it is dedicated to its name and has named its food accordingly. This café is truly where work and play can collide in a vibrant, dynamic space with casual seating and books stacked against the wall.

Where: Inner Market, SCF 12, Sector 7-C, Sector 7, Chandigarh

2. Books N Brew

Books N Brew Chandigarh is one of Chandigarh's cosiest book cafes, where you can sit back, relax, and flip through the pages of your favourite novel. It is a bookworm's paradise, with innovative décor, vibrant wall art, amazing food, live music, board games, and an impressive collection of books and novels. In a nutshell, this is a warm and inviting spot to meet up with friends.

Where: SCO 8, 1st Floor, Udyan Path, Sector 16 D, Chandigarh

3. Scola

It's a charming café that serves a creative mix of Spanish, Mediterranean, and Lebanese cuisine. The yellow complements the rugged walls, transporting you to a cottage in a British suburban village. The best part is that it caters to Chandigarh's vegans.

Where: SCO 180, Inner Market, Sector 7-C, Chandigarh

4. Backpackers Café

Backpacker's Café is one of Chandigarh's most popular cafes, specialising in all-day breakfast and brunch. This is one of the best places for backpackers, travellers, and young people, as the name implies. There's so much to try, from delectable salads and burgers to sandwiches and pancakes. The vibrant and buzzing atmosphere, as well as good music, will always exceed your expectations.

Where: SCF 16, Inner Market, 9-D, Sector 9, Chandigarh

5. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

This coffee shop in Chandigarh's Elante Mall serves a wide range of exotic teas and coffees to customers who are parched with thirst. This coffee shop, with its minimalistic and chic décor, provides a cosy and warm atmosphere in which one can simply sit and relax. This is an ideal spot to sit quietly and read your favourite book away from the crowds.

Where: Elante Mall, Chandigarh

The concept of book cafés is catching up in India and book lovers couldn't be happier. Check out these cute cafes and let us know about your experience in the comment section below!

