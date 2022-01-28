5 Camera equipments every photography enthusiast must own

You could be studying a course in photography or buying a camera just out of passion, but what you really should know is that to get clear pictures your camera should be in good health too. Using a normal cotton towel to clean the lenses or rough handling, dropping your camera every one and then will destroy the set in no time. So to safeguard your expensive camera, check out these 5 products from Amazon.

Wrist Hand Grip Camera Strap

Got shaky hands and worried about dropping your camera or clicking pictures? This west grip band will ensure you are in your comfort place while clicking pictures. It also helps you balance the weight of the camera and hold it steadily. The adjustable strap and micro-fibre padding ensure a solid and comfortable grip.

Price: Rs 308

Tripod Stand

A tripod is a must-have to shoot videos and steady pictures. You can easily change the orientation of the camera from portrait to landscape and almost any angle in between with the handy tilt motion. The tripod's three-way head allows for ultimate versatility.

Price: Rs 349

Cleaning Kit for Camera

Cleaning your lenses and camera every once in a while is important for its long life. This cleaning kit enables to easily clean dirt and dust by effectively removing smudges and fingerprints from lenses, LCDs and other optics.

Price: Rs 249

Camera Bag

Use a safe and cushioned bag to keep every part of your camera safely. Equipped with accessory pockets, soft lining, adjustable partitions and rain-coat, this is one of the best bags you must own!

Price: Rs 2499

Dry Cabinet with Humidity Controller

This camera lens storage is one of the safest dry boxes available as it has thermoelectric cooling technology that protects your items from moisture, moth, mildew, rust, dust, mould, fungus, rust, oxidation, warping, etc.

Price: Rs 7550

