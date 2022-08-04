5 Camping destinations you must visit in India for a soulful experience

If you reside in a hotel, you can't truly enjoy the location and essence of a destination for vacation. It is challenging for you to venture outside and learn because of its luxury. Additionally, camping is all you need if you want to escape the hectic sights and noises of the city. While camping, you can go on a walk through the woods or dip your toes in the stream for a transcendent experience, sleep under the stars or wake up to the initial ray of sunlight, witness the chirping birds or take in the refreshing morning air.

Here we bring you 5 camping destinations that you must visit in India for a profound experience.

1. Rishikesh

If you are considering spending your vacations in Rishikesh, you must try the exhilarating activity of camping out under a magnificent night sky rich with sparkling stars. With the Ganga River's undisturbed water and a plethora of greenery and wildlife, camping in Rishikesh is the ideal way to experience all the thrills of camping.

2. Ladakh

Every traveler should experience camping near Pangong Lake because of the tranquil and peaceful ambiance of Ladakh. The Tsomoriri Lake, Mystic Sangla Valley, or West Ladakh Camp are some other excellent locations for camping in Ladakh. With a wide range of tourist activities, the area draws a lot of visitors.

3. Jaisalmer

Camping in Jaisalmer is something that one should experience while the weather is pleasant due to its topography and geographic location. You will always remember the camel rides, traditional dances, and ethnic cuisine in the vast Thar Desert. Camping here will undoubtedly leave you speechless as you take in the immensity and the moonlit nights.

4. Sonamarg

Given that it is surrounded by snow-capped Himalayan peaks and offers breath-taking vistas, Sonamarg in Kashmir is the ideal location for highland camping in India. A few activities to enjoy include trekking to Thajiwas Lake, Amarnath yatra, hiking across Zoji-la Pass, visiting the raging Sindh River, and visiting Himalayan lakes.

5. Assam

One of the undiscovered gems for camping is Assam. In the Khasi Hills and the adjacent areas, camping is highly popular. A camping trip to the Khasi Hills in Assam is breath-taking since it offers abundant opportunities to explore the caves, hike through the mountains, and immerse oneself in the lush, green surroundings. The camps themselves are really lovely, and you may take full advantage of the many activities offered.

We truly hope that our pick of the top camping spots in India will stoke your desire. So why are you still waiting? Gather your camp gear, and go.

