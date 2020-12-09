5 Christmas special recipes to ring in the festive cheer

Christmas is incomplete without some wholesome and delicious food. Check out these traditional Christmas recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth this Christmas.

So, you’ve decorated your tree with baubles and candy canes and you’ve finally bought presents for your family members. Now, there’s only one thing left to do and that is to decide the ultimate, scrumptious Christmas menu. There are a variety of Christmas dishes that can be made at home to celebrate the holidays.

Whether it’s a feast for a family get together or a close-knit, quiet Christmas dinner, we have for you a list of traditional Christmas recipes to please everyone and to have the ultimate Christmas cheat day!

Christmas Pudding

Mix 250 g raisins, mixed peel, breadcrumbs, currants, 1 cup flour and sugar together. In another bowl, combine 2 eggs and 100 ml apple juice or brandy together and put in the flour mix. Grease the pudding bowls with butter and steam them 3-4 hours. Invert the pudding cup once done, to take the pudding out and serve hot.

Shortbread Cookies

In a bowl, whisk 2 tbsp baking powder, 1 cup flour and some salt. In another bowl, beat 250 g butter and 1 cup sugar along with some vanilla essence. Add the flour batter and chocolate pieces and refrigerate this mix for 4 hours. Then pour this mix in cookie trays and bake at 175 degree celsius for 15 minutes. Decorate these cookies with strawberry syrup or chocolate sauce.

Yorkshire Pudding

Whisk 1 cup all-purpose flour and some salt. In another bowl, mix 2 eggs with half a cup milk and add the flour and salt mix. Grease the pie pan with butter and pour this batter and bake for 15-20 minutes at 250 degree celsius.

Cupcakes

Whisk half a cup baking powder, 1 cup refined flour and some salt in a bowl. Beat together 2 eggs, 500 g butter and half a cup sugar. Add the flour mixture and 1 cup milk in this. Pour this mixture in cupcake tins and bake for 20 minutes at 175 degree celsius.

Ginger biscuits

In a pan, heat 100 g butter, half a cup sugar and 1 tbsp grated ginger. Mix 250 g refined flour 2 tsp ground ginger and ½ tsp bicarbonate soda in a bowl. Add the butter mix along with 1 egg yolk and knead to make a dough. Make small bowls with the dough and put them in the baking tray. Bake for 10 minutes at 180 degree celsius.

