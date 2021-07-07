5 Citrus dishes you can prepare using grapefruit

Grapefruit is the less talked about citrus fruit that gets overshadowed by other citrus foods, lemon and oranges. Here are 5 dishes you can prepare with a citrus twist choosing grapefruit as the key ingredient.

Well, the grapefruit is the lonely child that gets overpowered by other strong ingredients. It has a humble sweet and tangy flavour that can make any dish outstanding if used in the right manner! To use the grapefruit as a hero ingredient of your dish, you need to integrate it cleverly by making sure the grapefruit is in harmony with the flavours of your plate balanced out.

Grapefruit is a citrus fruit that needs to be paid more attention to. It may not be as flavoursome as an orange or a lime, but it certainly packs a powerhouse of flavours that can be made into a delicious standalone dish. It also has several health benefits like aiding weight loss, boosting the immune system and removing toxins from the body.

So, here are some of the best dishes you can prepare using grapefruit as the key ingredient.

Grapefruit citrus salad

You make yourself a fresh and healthy salad with grapefruit. Add thinly cut slices of grapefruit and squeeze grapefruit onto your salad to make it sweet and tangy. You can add a bunch of other elements like olives, peanuts, zucchini, shrimps and lettuce.

Grapefruit cake

Get your baking skills to test with this delicious citrus and sweet cake. You can add poppy seeds and make a wholesome loaf cake.

Grapefruit with yoghurt

Grapefruit and yoghurt are like a match made in heaven. You can mix grapefruit with yoghurt and add a more crunchy flavour to it by adding oats, almonds and nuts. It can be a good and healthy bowl of breakfast first thing in the morning.

Grapefruit cocktail

Make a boozy cocktail on a bright sunny day, it is the perfect alcohol fix for any outdoor party. It is refreshing and looks absolutely surreal. Mix grapefruit, vodka, grapefruit juice and a bit of wine and make it a stunning cocktail to sip on.

Grapefruit sorbet

Another summer refreshing recipe that you can make using grapefruit is the grapefruit sorbet. A citrus and sweet sorbet can be the perfect end to your wholesome meal. You can mix it with fresh lime and rosemary.

Credits :Pexels

