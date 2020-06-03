5 cocktail recipes to spice up your weekend

Don’t fret that you can’t go out for drinks. Instead, enjoy the weekend with your family and friends with these quick cocktail recipes.

With lockdown in its full swing, the weekend looks very different than it used to. Meeting up with friends, visiting family or brunching is not that easy to do nowadays. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it with the ones close to you. Why not mark this weekend with some fabulous drinks? Add a refreshing twist to your weekend with some cocktails.

Making a cocktail at home is not as difficult as you might think. With the right ingredients, you might be able to get the same taste you get at a bar. If you’re someone looking for some cocktail recipes you can prepare at home, this article is for you. So, let’s begin the journey to the vast realm of boozy exploration.

Here are 5 cocktail recipes to kick off the weekend in style.

Watermelon Bloody Mary

Add a twist of watermelon to the classic bloody mary. It is the perfect balance of sweet and spice to enjoy the weekend.

Sangria

If you’re a fan of this Spanish drink, you’d like this recipe with fresh fruits, red wine, Cointreau and club soda with some icing sugar to add some sweetness.

Caipiroska

A very simple cocktail made with only a few ingredients – lime, sugar syrup, soda water and lime. You can throw in some mint or basil leaves to add some freshness.

Mojito

One of the most popular drinks, this classic rum-based cocktail offers a refreshing taste that is perfect for the summer season.

Long Island Iced Tea

Don’t let the name fool you as this one is anything but a tea. It is made with a mix of gin, tequila, rum and vodka.

