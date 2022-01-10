5 Comfort foods to cook when your wife has a cold

It is officially winter and unfortunately Covid-19 cases are on the rise again with new and deadly variants of the virus. Well, be it Covid-19 or a terrible case of the flu that has your loved ones feeling under the weather, we recommend some comfort food to soothe their tummies. Just in case your wife is unwell and you’re ever the doting husband who wishes to wait on her; here are some dishes you can cook for her to speed up her recovery.

Creamy Tomato Risotto with Crispy Garlic Crumbs

When you’re huddled up in bed with a cold and fever, you probably dream of the days when you ventured out to restaurants without a care in the world and ordered up your favorite food. Well, the beauty of this creamy tomato risotto is that you get to experience fine dining in the comfort of your bedroom. You may especially enjoy the hint of lime and crispy garlic that lends it much of the flavor and a lovely aroma.

Delicious Chicken Soup

Steaming hot chicken soup is one of the go-to recipes that nourish the ailing. With just a hint of spice and lots of flavour, this shall warm your loved ones from top to toe in no time at all. If you’ve never made chicken soup before, then swear by this recipe as it shall do you proud.

A 3 Ingredient Mac and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is the ideal blend of creamy and cheesy goodness that shall soothe your soul this winter. Not only is this recipe easy to make, but it needs just 3 ingredients, which ensures that it can cater to last minute cravings within a few minutes. It is especially advised as the perfect dish for family meals where kids shall be dining and you wish to avoid excessive spice.

Black pepper Chicken

Eating foods with black pepper is a great way to clear your airway when you have a lot of phlegm that is causing you chest congestion. The chicken will be the ultimate comfort food and come as a blessing at a time when your sense of taste and smell is practically absent. Hence with a punch of pepper this dish could do wonders to uplift your mood and clear your nose.

Traditional Bread Pudding

Just in case your lady love has a sore throat, then this would be your best bet. The warm bread is liberally doused in sweet milk and peppered with raisins and dried fruit. This makes it soft on the throat and the slightly sweet pudding makes for a perfect midnight snack when the hunger pangs come calling!

Also Read: 4 Recipes to gluten free snacks like the aloo paratha Vicky Kaushal’s mom makes