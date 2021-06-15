5 Complex cooking terms used on cooking shows that have become POPULAR amongst Indian audiences

MasterChef Australia Season 13 has taken the level of competition in the cooking show a notch higher with talented home cooks bringing new and lesser-known skills to the kitchen.

Featuring mouth-watering dishes inspired by traditional and modern flavours from across the globe, audiences can learn all-new recipes to test in their home kitchen. What’s more interesting is that the season, available on Didney+ Hotstar Premium, also has mentions of several culinary terms that you may have never heard of before.

Julienne

Perhaps the fanciest term on the list, Julienne essentially means chopping. To be precise, Julienne is cutting vegetables in thin strips, lengthwise. This technique is usually used for cutting carrot for carrot julienne, celery for célérisremoulade, or potatoes for julienne fries. You may have even tried your hand at some of these while cooking a favourite Chinese dish at home!

Proofing

Proofing or proving in cooking is usually used with regard to baking bread or other food items. It is the process of allowing the yeast to ferment and rise just before you bake it.

Resting

Thanks to hearing these terms, we now also know why these processes are important while cooking. Specifically crucial for cooking meat, Resting is the process of allowing the meat to rest after it is cooked. This allows the meat to thoroughly soak in the flavours.

Involtini

Now this might not be a technique but you may surely want to use this the next time you serve snacks at a gathering. This Italian word Involtini means a small bite of food consisting of some sort of outer layer wrapped around a filling. Usually used for poultry, meat, seafood or vegetables wrapped around a filling of cheese, cured or nuts.

Blanching

Blanching is a significant and helpful way to retain the health quotient of the food, used mainly for vegetables. The process has a few simple steps: boiling cut vegetables in water for a brief time interval and quickly pouring the vegetables into ice-cold water or ice. This helps in stopping the food from cooking immediately and avoids it from being overcooked. Blanching is also used for preserving veggies for a longer time.

