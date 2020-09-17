  1. Home
5 Delicious and healthy recipes to satiate your palate

If you thought healthy recipes are tasteless, think again! Here are 5 scrumptious recipes that will help you change your mind.
26097 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,healthy recipes,chicken recipes,Quick recipes5 Delicious and healthy recipes to satiate your palate
Every one of us wants to incorporate some healthy recipes in our daily routine, but the fact that healthy food is flavourless makes most of us change our mind. Is that the case with you? Then, you have it all wrong. We get it! When you hear the words ‘healthy food’, you think a bowl full of steamed vegetables. But that is just a misconception as there are many ways to tantalise those taste buds while eating a healthy diet. 

If you know a thing or two about cooking, then you would know that with the right ingredients and smartness, you can jazz up any meal. The easiest way to take your cooking game up a notch is by choosing fresh and best quality ingredients to enjoy the best food. 

Still don’t believe us? If so, then check out these lip-smacking HEALTHY recipes that will definitely change your opinion. 

Mediterranean Wrap 

Want to try a healthy wrap? Rich in flavour and high in nutrients, include this colourful wrap in your diet. 

Healthy Mexican Tacos 

Tacos are a traditional Mexican recipe, but loved by everyone around the globe. Try this Mexican delight with an Indian twist. 

Moong Dal Ki Chaat 

Rich in protein, moong dal is perfect for people who want to indulge in healthy eating. This delectable snack makes for a tasty and healthy treat! 

Carrot Ginger Soup 

Sometimes the simplest and easiest recipes are the most nourishing and healthy. A flavoured and creamy soup with fresh carrots and a hint of ginger to satiate your taste buds. 

Grilled Chicken Salad 

A real treat for weight watchers! Chicken marinated in an array of spices and dressed with tahini sauce will become your favourite in no time.

ALSO READ: 4 Underrated ingredients in salads that are highly beneficial for weight loss

Credits :youtube, getty

