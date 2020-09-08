  1. Home
5 Delicious apple recipes to keep the doctor away

One of the most widely consumed fruits, apple is not only healthy but delicious. If you too like to add this humble fruit to your meals, then we have some scrumptious recipes that you must try.
Eating one of these will help keep a doctor away. Known to be highly nutritious, apples are the crunchy wonders you should add to your diet, especially if you are trying to watch your weight. They are incredibly good for you, and eating them is linked to a lower risk of many major diseases, including diabetes and cancer. It also contains soluble fibre, which is good for gut health and promotes weight loss. 

There is a string of fruits available in the market, but apple is the staple fruit in many households. Even though apples are best consumed raw, some people find it difficult to chew the fruit in its raw form. For those who are looking for ways to add this superfood in their diet, you should try these recipes. 

So, here are some delicious apple recipes you should include in your diet to get a daily dose of nutrition. 

Apple Cake 

Want to eat a super moist cake with a crunch of apple? This one is perfect for those who want to indulge in an easy and delectable recipe. 

Apple Pancake 

Who doesn’t like pancakes for breakfast? Kickstart your day with this lip-smacking apple pancake on the table. 

Apple Jam 

Is jam your morning jam? If so, then pair your morning toast or just plain bread with this easy-to-make and healthy jam made with fresh apples. 

Apple Crumble 

Make the classic apple crumble with this easy recipe, perfect for everyday baking and occasions. 

Apple Pie

Oh, the good old apple pie! This scrumptious, old-fashioned apple pie recipe is comforting food at its best. 

ALSO READ: 5 Keto recipes to spice up your brunch

Credits :youtube, getty

