5 Delicious delicacies in Jamnagar that you should try once

Being a prominent Gujarati city, Jamnagar is dived into a varied range of sumptuous delicacies that are a true bliss to the buds. Right from spicy and tangy street food to nutritious desserts, Jamnagar offers mouth-watering munchies that are usually healthy as these are made up of gram flour. With unique vegetarian flavours blended with the oldest culinary treasures, this small city has mouth-watering dishes in the line that you must definitely savour. Here we penned down 5 dishes you should definitely try when in Jamnagar.

Aam Shrikhand

One of the most nourishing traditional dishes of Gujarati cuisine, Shrikhand is prepared from the icy-cool creamy hung curd and is further hinted with sugar, cardamom, nuts and saffron to give it a sweet unique flavour. Aam Shrikhand is another version of the regular style which is usually prepared during summers. The locals usually flavour this recipe with mango pulp for a more chilling effect. Be it the traditional version of shrikhand or the mango one- both are just an overjoyed sweety after affair that you should add to your must-try bucket list.

Rotlo

A staple dish that is the locals' favourite, Rotlo is a flatbread prepared from the bajra, jowar and nachni flour. It is known as the most nourishing dish as the ingredients used in it are quite wholesome. For that desi satiating vibes, rotlo is relished with raw white onion, green chillies, and buttermilk.

Khandvi

Looks exactly like Laphing, this delicious dish is the breakfast star in Jamnagar. This dish is prepared with the goodness of buttermilk and gram flour and the tiny roll-ups are seasoned with sautéed sesame seeds along with local delightful spices. Served with the garnishing of curry leaves, coriander, sautéed cumin, mustard and coconut, you cannot resist the tempting taste of this dish. What’s more? Khandvi is quite easy to prepare and is light, healthy and pleasing, making it a perfect dish to savour during breakfast or mid-time snack.

Patra

This delicious snack is most loved by the people of Jamnagar. Not only delicious but also loaded with multiple flavours and varied nutrients, this dish is prepared from Colocasia leaves. The leaves are further dripped into smooth besan flour, accompanied by spices, sugary syrup and sour flavours. The ingredients used in this recipe are loaded with iron and this dish is prepared from the process of steaming, both of which add up to its nourishing quality.

Ghari

A special sweet dish from the city, Ghari is white in colour and is made up of fresh dough, milk, ghee, and sugar along with a dash of rosewater. Further, it is given a round shape just like a laddoo and is stuffed with dates. It is available in varied varieties including Kesar, pista, almonds and mawa.

