5 Delicious dessert recipes with apple to satisfy your sweet tooth

When it comes to desserts after a heavy meal, we cannot resist from taking a spoon of it. Here are 5 dessert recipes with apple to make your sweet tooth happy.

Apples make a great item to add in a tasty dessert to make it more delicious. And those with sweet tooth will always like to indulge in different and tasty desserts to make their tummy happy and satisfied. So, if you are also one of them, then here are some dessert recipes with apple that you all can easily make at home and have with your family in dinner. These recipes are great for impressing your guests as well if you are about to have a get-together in your abode.

Apple Crisp

If you want to make a dessert without any maida, eggs and sugar, then this recipe is perfect for you. It is made with whole wheat flour and jaggery that makes the dish highly healthy and tasty at the same time. Follow the recipe below.

Apple Cake

This apple cake is made with whole wheat flour and lots of apple to make it tasty and delicious. If you want to make a cake for someone’s birthday then consider this recipe to surprise your loved one.

Apple Crumble Cake

Apple crumble cake is loaded with lots of apple and it tastes delicious that will make your mouth watery. Follow the recipe of this popular cake and make it at your home.

Apple Halwa

Halwa is one of the most popular desserts of India and Gajar Ka Halwa is the prime one. But give it some twist of apple to make it more delicious and prepare apple halwa for your family. Recipe is given below.

Apple Pudding

When it comes to dessert, then pudding will always be our first choice. It is smooth, soft and delicate and tastes super delicious. But this time make the apple pudding to impress your guests with your culinary skills. Follow the recipe below.

