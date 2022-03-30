5 Delicious Rajasthani sweets that you must try at least once

Nothing compares to learning the local crafts and visiting remarkable tourist attractions in this fantastic city of Rajasthan. Rajasthani cuisine portrays the spirit of resilience and imagination of a people in the face of adversity, thanks to the demands of desert land, harsh climate, and a war-torn past.

Today as we celebrate Rajasthan Diwas to mark the formation of the state, we would like to take you on a tour of its delicious sweet delicacies which boast of its royal tradition and culture, and which always ensures offering great meal experiences. Desi ghee is a required ingredient in most Rajasthani delicacies and provides a rich flavour to them. These dishes will undoubtedly satisfy your sweet tooth, and we bet you won't be able to read them without being tempted to try them.

Check out these 5 interesting Rajasthani sweet desserts that will instantly give you a sugar rush.

1. Chhena Malpua

Whether it's a gloomy day, a cheerful day, or just a regular day, these hot-gooey malpuas fit in and make it sweeter than ever. This soft-lacy mithai, made with fresh paneer, will take you to another world in just one bite. It is packed with chhena for a delicious flavour. Dry fruits are used to offer extra flavour. Chhena Malpua is a festival favourite!

2. Ghevar

Ghevar, a distinctly Rajasthani favourite, is made from refined flour, ghee, and milk, then soaked in sugar syrup. The delectable delicacy is often disc-shaped, although different shapes, sizes, and varieties, such as Mava Ghevar, plain Ghevar, and Malai Ghevar, are available. It's very tasty when topped with rabri.

3. Doodhiya Kheench

Doodhiya Kheench, which originated in Udaipur, is a popular dessert in Rajasthan. Traditionally prepared in the winter and a must-have dessert during Akshaya Tritiya, it is made by soaking whole wheat in milk overnight, then sweetening it with sugar and garnishing it with full cream or almonds.

4. Dilkushar

This wonderfully soft, chewy delicacy is also known as Besan ki Chakki or Mohanthal. It is typically made for special occasions like weddings and celebrations. Dilkushar is a difficult mithai to master because it is usually made with coarsely crushed graham flour (besan). Aside from besan, it also contains mawa, cardamom powder, sugar, milk, almonds, and ghee dollops. This mithai will undoubtedly make you fall in love.

5. Mawa Kachori

Have you ever heard of sweet Kachoris? Yes, this Rajputana land has an answer for it! Jodhpur's mawa kachoris are a must-try delicacy in Rajasthan. These kachoris are filled with mawa and crispy dried fruits and served hot to make your mornings sweet and lovely!

We're confident you're enticed by the majority of these treats. So, what's the point of all this waiting? Make some for yourself and let us know how they turned out.

