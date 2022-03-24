At Chandni Chowk in Delhi, everything you've imagined about India being chaotic and bustling comes to reality. This busy highway and adjoining market area is one of India's most congested areas. Walking through Chandni Chowk's small streets, you can smell the culinary legacy that has been developed and polished over decades. The area's love affair with cuisine began with the arrival of the Mughals and continues to entice foodies from all over the world.

Here we bring you 5 delicious street food places in Chandni Chowk for some lip-smacking food.

1. Natraj Dahi Bhalla

If you're a big fan of Dahi Bhalla, this spot is perfect for you. The dahi bhallas are a flavour explosion, served with a hearty portion of dahi, a dash of sweet sonth chatni, and a smidgeon of savoury green chilli chutney. Since 1940, this better-than-average business has been located on the main Chandni Chowk thoroughfare. The place is always packed with foodies, the prices are reasonable, and the cuisine is delicious.

2. Parathe Wali Gali

The Parathe Wali Gali, located in New Delhi's Chandni Chowk neighbourhood, is known for its wonderful parathas. The parathas are incredibly inexpensive, and you may eat them to your heart's desire! Exceptional fillings such as cashew nuts, almonds, and a variety of other dry fruits are included in the assortments. Mix parathas, rabri, khoya paratha, Gobi paratha, and other types of parathas. The paratha is usually served with a sweet tamarind dip, mixed-vegetable pickle, one paneer dish, aloo sabzi, and a sautéed squash smash. This place is also known for its wonderful lassi, which is frequently served in Kulhads.

3. Qureshi Kebabs

Qureshi, located in Chandni Chowk near Jama Masjid and opposite Meena Bazaar, serves delectable kebabs. This restaurant is a meat-dream lover's come true, and it's also reasonably priced, so those end-of-the-month hunger pangs are taken care of. For a gastronomical delight, order their buff kebabs with raita and chutney. The kababs are, without a doubt, outstanding. On every occasion, an unquestionable must-visit culinary spot.

4. Khemchand Adesh Kumar's Daulat Ki Chaat

Who hasn't heard of the all-time favourite Daulat ki Chaat? They sell a frothy, creamy dessert called 'Daulat ki Chaat.' It's created from sour milk that's been churned. The silky, cottony foam is collected and served with care. It's made with khoya and saffron and melts in your mouth right away. It takes roughly six hours to prepare one of the most delicious treats! It's prepared overnight and served hot in the morning.

5. Giani’s Di Hatti

Giani's di Hatti, best known for their Rabri Faluda, is one of Old Delhi's best-kept secrets. Daal Halwa, Moong Halwa, Badam Halwa, Suji Halwa, and a variety of other desserts are amongst the other delicacies that are available at this place. This place also has a little sitting arrangement place made. Hog on to this place for a sinful variety of delectable sweet desserts!

So, what exactly are you waiting for? These popular places in Chandni chowk can satiate your street food desires.

