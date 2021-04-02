5 Dessert recipes with strawberry to satisfy your sweet tooth

Strawberry is not only a tasty fruit, but it also provides you with overall wellbeing. Here are 5 tasty dessert recipes with strawberry to indulge in for your sweet tooth.

When it comes to fruits then strawberry is one of the most popular and tastiest fruits to consume. But it doesn’t only delicious, because it’s a highly healthy fruits that is loaded with all important nutrients. It contains vitamin C, manganese, potassium, vitamin B9, antioxidants etc. Regular consumption of this fruit will effectively regulate your blood sugar level and improve your heart health. Strawberry is not just to consume raw, but it can be added to smoothies, desserts and cakes etc. So, here are some easy and tasty dessert recipes with strawberry.

Strawberry Dessert Cup Recipe

This easy recipe can be made without baking. So, if you are a beginner in baking, then this would be an easy preparation for you. Follow the recipe below.

Strawberry Panna Cotta Recipe

Strawberry panna cotta is perfect to enjoy for summer days. This will make you refreshed and charged in those hot summer days. So, try the recipe from the video below and indulge in it.

Strawberry Chutney

In Bengal chutney is a dessert which is consumed after a full meal and in other states chutney is a type of dip. But this chutney recipe has been given a sweet and tangy twist with strawberry. So, it can be enjoyed both as a dip and dessert.

Strawberry & Cream Pudding

Pudding is an irresistible dessert item and no one can say NO to it. So, now, give your same pudding recipe a new twist with some strawberry flavour. Check the recipe below to make strawberry and cream pudding.

Strawberry Yoghurt Parfait

If you have planned for a get together in your home and want to make an elegant dessert to impress your guests, then this recipe is just for you. It is delicious to taste and quick to make. Follow the recipe and indulge in the strawberry yoghurt parfait.

