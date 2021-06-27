  1. Home
5 Destinations in India to visit for a monsoon getaway

At the onset of the monsoon, we pick the 5 best travel destinations in India for a rainy retreat. Check it out.
49732 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 04:11 pm
Udaipur 5 Destinations in India to visit for a monsoon retreat
Monsoon is one of the best time to travel in India if you want to witness the surreal beauty of these exotic places. India is flourishing and blooming in colours of lush green waiting to be explored. The weather is pleasant enough to spend an evening sipping on a cup of hot cappuccino at a small street side cafe, watching as the rain pours down the hills. 

The lakes are overflowed with water, glistening in shades of blue. The mountains transform into lush green escapades and rain makes everything magical. Here are 5 destinations you can visit in India for a monsoon getaway:

Shillong, Meghalaya

If you want your head in the misty clouds and your eyes feasting on the rolling green hills then Shillong is the place for you to visit during the monsoon. Known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong captures the true essence of the monsoon with its surreal beauty all around. Witness the waterfalls and more in Shillong with your loved ones.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur flourishes during monsoon with scenic sunsets and lakes brimming with blue waters. The city palace and Fateh Sagar are prime spots for tourists and locals alike. The architectural marvels and the old city comes alive during the monsoon in Udaipur.

Coorg, Karnataka

Find yourself surrounded by dense forest and stay in one of the forest villas or resorts for a quiet getaway amid the jungle. With enchanting waterfall, lush greenery, vast coffee plantations and lakes, Coorg is an ultimate destination for a monsoon getaway.

Munnar, Kerala

South India is one of the best places to visit during the monsoon. The rain makes everything look green and lush. Munnar in Kerala is a beauty to witness during the monsoon and it is really famous for its trekking spots and vast tea gardens.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

The Queen of Hills, Darjeeling is a quaint town with an old world charm surrounded by the mystic hills and the majestic Himalayas visible on the horizon. The tea plantations and the stunning view from the hotel rooms make this place worth a visit during the monsoon.

