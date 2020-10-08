5 Destinations in India where you can enjoy working remotely for a workcation

Are you looking for an escape to the hills, but can’t leave work at the same time? Fret not, as we give you a list of destinations in India to turn them into a workcation and enjoy the breathtaking views as your zoom meeting background, for real.

That’s right, all you need to do is replace home with hills for work from home and set up your workstation in front of a breathtaking view in the hills. Covid-19 times can be tough and during an ongoing pandemic, work cannot stop. If you’re bored at home and tired of being cornered into your house space behind the four walls of your room, then choose from these locations to plan your escape while bringing your work along. With India entering the unlock 5.0 phase, most states have lifted the restrictions and Himachal is open to tourism again.

Under current circumstances when half of the country is working remotely amidst the lockdown, it’s easier to plan a long stay in the hills and set up your workstation to escape the city. Imagine sipping tea and enjoying the tranquil views while you attend a zoom call, now that’s a background that you don’t need to photoshop. Let’s have a look at some of these locations where you can easily plan a staycation and make work from the hills dream come true.

1. Mcleodganj, Himachal Pradesh

Known as Little Lhasa, Mcleodganj is in close proximity to Dharamshala (5 km) and this hill station owing to its natural beauty is the perfect place to set up your workstation and escape into nature. Apart from the scenic views, Mcleodganj is packed with plenty of cafes with efficient wifi connectivity that freelancers use as a co-working space.

2. Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

An overnight journey from Delhi will take you to Mukteshwar, a quintessential town in the lap of nature, nestled in Uttarakhand. You can choose from plenty of boarding facilities that Mukteshwar has. If you want some peace and quiet on your working days, then Mukteshwar is the ideal option for you.

3. Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Kasauli’s charming beauty is hard to resist and if you’re looking for an escape into the woods, surrounded by orchards, Himalayan oak, and nature trails for an evening walk then Kasauli is the answer to all your travel and work related plans. Kasauli offers great hotels and resorts with internet connectivity that won’t hamper your work.

4. Bir, Himachal Pradesh

The adventure capital in the north, Bir offers splendid views that you can on your workcation in the hills. This thrill-seeking place has picturesque sights and some adventurous activities that you can try on the weekends like paragliding.

5. Darjeeling, West Bengal

Known as the Queen of Hills in West Bengal, this quaint hill town is surrounded by the pristine Himalayas and the scenic views will steal your heart away. An ideal destination for all nature lovers, Darjeeling is a beautiful abode for a work retreat in the hills.

