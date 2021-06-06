5 Destinations in Rajasthan that you need to explore during Monsoon

Rajasthan is a beauty all year round although it is best experienced during the monsoon or in winter. Here are 5 places you must visit in Rajasthan to capture the true essence of the monsoon season in India.

Monsoon in Rajasthan is like a respite from the scorching heat and the dry weather in the state. People in Rajasthan welcome the rain with much joy and enthusiasm. During the monsoon, this state is radiating with happy faces, lush greenery and some breathtaking scenery.

If you love the rain, then these places are a must visit for you. It is during the monsoon when the rain invigorates the dry and barren land and transforms it into a stunning lush green estate. Here are 5 places in Rajasthan you must visit during the Monsoon.

Udaipur

The city of lakes is brimming with greenery in the Monsoon. It has amazing sightseeing places that are a treat to your eyes. The rain certainly uplifts the entire aesthetics of the Royal state. You can enjoy a lakeside view along with a beautiful sunset in the evening and the cool breeze on your face.

Mount Abu

The majestic hills are a romantic getaway, especially during the monsoon. You can enjoy the weather from one of your resorts and enjoy a quick monsoon getaway with your loved ones. The Nakki Lake is surrounded by greenery and filled with calm blue waters.

Pushkar

This holy town goes through a total uplift during the Monsoon. The sight of the ghat in the rain while sitting in a cafe and sipping on a hot cup of coffee is worth visiting this place.

Ranakpur

If you like a forest retreat with only greenery surrounding you from everywhere, then Ranakpur is the place for you. It is located right in the heart of Aravali where you can witness the charm of the mountain range.

Jalore

Located in the foothills of the Swarnagiri mountains, the green hills provide stunning scenery. A marvel to visit in Jalore during the monsoon is the 900 year old Sundha Mata Temple atop Sundha Mountain.

Credits :Pexels

