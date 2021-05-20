5 Detoxifying healthy iced tea recipes you can slurp to quench your thirst

Iced tea can be a blessing in the scorching heat. It keeps you healthy and refreshed. Here are 5 simple iced tea recipes shared by dietician Gauri Anand for a wholesome drinking experience this summer!

Iced Tea can do wonders to beat the heat. It is an energising drink that can be consumed in summer to keep you hydrated, refreshed and healthy. Iced Tea can also keep you healthy as there are many ice tea recipes that can easily be prepared, keeping the nutrition in balance.

The tea contains antioxidants and nutrients that are indispensable for our body and help is in retaining the minerals lost in our body and hydrating us.

Try the following recipes and enjoy a revitalised glass of chilled ice tea in multiple flavours shared by dietician Gauri Anand:

1. Hibiscus ginseng iced tea

Hibiscus ginseng iced tea is a low calorie refreshing and rejuvenating tea. It is flavoured with hibiscus and ginseng, this tea is a perfect summer drink.

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon ginseng, 1-2 hibiscus flowers, 1 cup water, Ice cubes.

Method: Start with a boiling pan. Add water and all the ingredients. Simmer for 3-4 minutes and strain. Let it sit in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Serve cold with crushed ice.

2. Mint iced tea

Fresh mint iced tea is a low calorie refreshing and rejuvenating tea to try in the hot summer weather. Flavoured with mint, this tea is a refreshing treat.

Ingredients: 2 green tea bags, 3-4 mint leaves, 1 cup water, Ice cubes.

Method: Take a boiling pan. Add water and steep the green tea bags into it for 2-3 minutes. Now detach the tea bags and start adding mint leaves. Let it sit in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Serve cold with crushed ice.

3. Jasmine mint iced tea

Slightly sweetened jasmine tea filled in a classic lemonade with captivating mint leaves. This jasmine mint iced tea is amazing for revitalising the body.

Ingredients: 2 green tea bags, 2 jasmine tea bags, Fresh mint leaves, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 5 grams jaggery.

Method: Boil the tea bags and mint leaves in simmering (not boiling) water for few minutes. Now, pull out the tea bags and mint, strain the tea and stream into a large pitcher. Then mix it with lemon juice, jaggery and add cold water. Refrigerate until chilled for about 2 hours. Serve over ice with mint sprigs, if desired.

4. Ginger orange iced tea

Ginger orange tea is a mixture that provides you with the most essential nutrients along with an amazing taste.

Ingredients: 1 green tea bag, 1-2 thinly sliced ginger, 1/4th cup orange juice, 1 cup water, Crushed ice for serving.

Method: Take a pan and boil the water along with teabag and ginger slices. Remove from heat, cover and let the flavour steep for few minutes. Stir in the orange juice and serve chilled with crushed ice.

5. Ginger peach iced tea

This Ginger peach cooler is a very healthy and refreshing drink to sip and it provides ample nutrients to the body especially during summers.

Ingredients: 20 grams peaches, 2.5 grams Grated ginger, 1 teaspoon lime juice, Ice for serving.

Method: Place peaches along with ginger into the saucepan. Cook for a few minutes until the peaches break down and become pulpy. Add lime juice and water to adjust consistency. Blend this mixture in a blender. Fill the glasses and serve them with chilled ice.

About the Author: Gauri Anand is a Clinical Nutritionist, specializing in Diabetes Mellitus.

