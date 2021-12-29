5 Dishes from Amritsar you should try at least once in your life

A city that is widely known as a food lover’s paradise, Amritsar is also called Ambarsar by locals. The land of the glorious Golden Temple is also home to a beautiful culture and generous people. When in the city, you cannot miss out on the culinary delights that this land dishes up. Right from the langar parshad to kulchas and pinni, this city is filled with gastronomical delicacies. Today, we list five dishes from Amritsar that you must taste as least once in your life.

Chur Chur Naan or Amritsari Kulcha

You may have heard of the popular Amritsari kulcha. However, it is locally also known as a chur chur naan. Frequently served as a breakfast dish in Amritsar, you may enjoy the aloo kulche, masala kulcha or Paneer variants of this celebrated dish. They are often dished up with a side of chole or spicy chickpea gravy. The highlight of this dish remains the crisp texture of the Kulcha that is layered to create the effect and the ample use of butter that ensures it melts in your mouth.

Amritsari Fish Tikka

While you might have heard of the famous butter chicken and kebabs that originated in Punjab, Amritsari cuisine moves beyond poultry. Since Punjab sees a confluence of rivers, it is home to high-quality freshwater fish. This naturally resulted in a lot of fish dishes such as Fish Amritsari. It is also called Amritsari Macchi and is consumed as a starter before the main course. Essentially marinated in a besan batter is liberally laced with several spices such as carom seeds and chilli. The usually fish is Sole and it is dished up with a tasty green chutney of mint and coriander.

Nutritious Pinni

This is a dessert made in most Punjabi homes, it is a nutritious variant to laddus. Packed with ghee, jaggery and dry fruits like almonds, cashews and wheat flour, this is deemed the ideal winter snack.





Creamy Amritsari Lassi

One of the most famous beverages in all of Punjab, the Amritsari lassi is a delicacy in itself. Packed with cream and quite sweet, this lassi one you can’t beat. It is the ideal drink to conclude a meal and it might tempt you to skip dessert.

Crispy Keema Kulcha

This is the ideal choice if the meat-lover in you covets a non-vegetarian variant for the Amritsari kulcha. This one is laced with juicy and moist mutton mince as opposed to veggies and is a fluffy flat bread that is crispy on the outside. You shall enjoy this dish immensely.

