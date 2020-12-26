5 Dishes to gorge on this New Year’s Eve

With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, it is time to begin planning ways to celebrate the last day of the year. Indulge in these 5 delicious dishes to pamper your taste buds on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and while this time’s celebrations will be a bit different, they certainly don’t have to be lowkey. With this year being full of difficulties and unexpected and tragic events, it is only right for us to welcome the new year with happiness, excitement and huge fervour.

With most people opting to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home with their loved ones, it becomes necessary to celebrate it in style with the best decor, best people and best food. Yes, with New Year’s Eve comes the right to pamper your taste buds and hog delicious food without feeling guilty about the calories! So, here are 5 dishes to plan a perfect New Year Eve’s dinner and have a feast with your loved ones.

Biryani

The quintessential special occasion dish for Indians has to be Biryani. Be it mutton, chicken or even veg biryani, it is the ideal dish for a special day and is a favourite of everybody.

Onion rings

For your New Year Eve’s dinner, serve onion rings as appetizers to work up everyone’s appetite. These are quick to cook and are hassle-free party food that is spicy and delicious.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a party staple. It is not too heavy on the stomach and is a delicious and easy-to-prepare dish. It’s the perfect dish to indulge your taste buds while keeping them wanting for more.

Pizza

If you do not want to spend your New Year’s Eve cooking but want to indulge in some junk food on the last day of the year, Pizza is the dish for you. Pair it with any soft drink and it instantly becomes a party!

Cupcakes

Ring in the New Year with something sweet, like cupcakes. To make it special and festive, you can even decorate them with any frosting of your choice to make the cupcakes New Year-themed and party-ready.

