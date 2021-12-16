5 Dishes from Telangana you should try at least once in your life

India has a rich culinary heritage all thanks to diverse Indian regions and an innate love for food among locals. So, you must take advantage the fact and explore some intriguing desi cuisines. This is exactly what brings us to Telangana and its mouth-watering fare that highlights millet grain, sajja rotte and even Sarva Pindi. Right from delectable gravies or Koora and Pulusu; to deep fried items called Vepudu; we list 5 dishes you simply must try.

Pachi Pulusu or Raw Tamarind Rasam

The best part about savoring different cuisines is exploring completely new flavors. The Pachi Pulusu gives you a chance to do this precisely. It is conventionally a side dish presented with rice and the core ingredient for this is raw tamarind extract. The tadka itself is quite unique and adds aroma along with flavor to this dish. It is ideally had during warm summer dinners and is followed by sambar. This recipe is not very spicy at all.

Andhra Gongura Mamsam or Mutton curry

When in Telangana, you must try the Gongura mamsam. A fan favorite of meat lovers, this lamb curry is very spicy and made from gongura or sorrel leaves. Turmeric, ginger garlic paste and cloves are primary flavors in this dish. It is best paired with roti or paratha, although, you can also have this with rice.

Telangana’s Special Sakinalu

The Sakinalu is a specialty made especially during Sankranthi and weddings in the region. It is essentially similar to Maharashtra’s chakli, but this snack is made of rice flour. It has been traditionally made in Telangana for years and the deep-fried circles of dough are quite palatable.

Ragi Ambli or Ragi Smoothie

Those on the lookout for beverages that they can sip on without worrying about excessive calories, should look toward Ragi Ambli. Many experts recommend this to people watching their weight as it’s a healthy drink to chug. It is deemed extremely nutritious and also dairy free, as you can add vegan buttermilk as an alternative. This palatable drink is best had during breakfast.

Malidalu

Malidalu are basically laddu made from paratha or roti that was leftover. The preparation involves the addition of ghee, jaggery and dry fruits to the mix before the laddu are prepared. Packed with nutrients, this dish is as healthy as it is versatile and practical.

Also Read: Ultimate party food you must have at a bachelorette bash for brides to be