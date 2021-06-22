  1. Home
5 Dishes you can prepare using lemon as the key ingredient

Lemons are a zesty versatile food that can be used for making various dishes at home, sweet or savoury. Here are the 5 best dishes you can prepare using lemon as the key ingredient.
Growing lemons in your backyard but don’t know how to use them? Fret not, as we give you a list of the 5 best dishes that you can prepare using lemon as a key ingredient. Lemons can be used for making desserts or a savoury dish, either way, it is a powerful ingredient that can be the hero of your dish in making a scrumptious meal at home.

There are various recipes you can make using lemons ranging from savoury to sweet like lemon tarts, lemon cake, lemon rice and more. Here are 5 best dishes you can make out of lemons:

Lemon pasta

You can choose a pasta dish, spaghetti or penne and make a delicious pasta sauce using lemon juice. A classic pasta dish with a zest of lemon juice is always a safe option for a delicious main course. 

Grilled lemon chicken

Another main course dish that can be made with the use of lemons is grilled chicken with a dash of lemon. Let the chicken marinade in lemon, grill the chicken and use lemons again as a dressing for the chicken.

Lemon cake

A delicious lemon sponge cake that is filled with citrus flavours, is a great option for a dessert. You can serve this fruity cake with ice cream and it makes for a delicious dessert on a hot summer day!

Lemon tart

A classic lemon tart goes a long way. A rich crust topped with the zing of lemon, this smooth and silky texture of tart is a classic dessert on the go.

Lemon rice

Lemon Rice is a staple of South Indian cuisine. You can make this super quick and easy rice recipe with lemon zest, coriander and peanuts for a crunchy crumble. Serve it with curry and you can use it for the main course.

