5 Dishes you must try when you visit Kolhapur

Kolhapur, a well-known city in Maharashtra holds a lot more prominence than its famous Kolhapuri chappal! The culinary flavours of Kolhapur have been in limelight for a long time now. You must have started thinking about the spicy vada pav, pav bhaji and much more similar foods as soon as you read the word Maharashtra. Isn’t it? Well, it is not wrong to say that these foods definitely stand in the initial streak of Maharashtrian cuisine but the city has a lot more to offer when it comes to food. Right from various vegetarian to non-vegetarian delicacies, the flavourful spices and ingredients used in the foods of Kolhapur will appeal to your buds while putting you in a food coma.

Here are 5 dishes you must try while visiting Kolhapur.

1. Misal pav

The Misal pav platter is the perfect amalgamation of spicy and tangy boiled matki beans along with hot pav with the sides of chopped onions and lemons. This dish is mostly relished during breakfast and is a paradise for all those spicy food devotees out there. The tangy boiled matki beans are mixed with mashed potatoes and are further cooked with garam masala, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and coconut to bring out thick delicious gravy. Served with hot bread or pav, this dish will definitely satisfy your cravings.

2. Tambada Rassa

Generally known as Red curry, Tambada Rassa is a spicy Kolhapuri starter that is prepared with special red chillies to give a hint of the deep red colour. Mutton dripped in coconutty, spicy flavours and further cooked with tomatoes and onions can make your taste buds go crazy. This dish takes approximately 1 hour to prepare and is served with roti or bhakri.

3. Pandhara Rassa

Decoding the name in simple terms, Pandhara Rassa aka white curry is the major speciality of the Kolhapuri cuisine. With a thick and creamy soup-like consistency, this dish is prepared from coconut milk and mutton stock and is further tweaked with a touch of spices such as cinnamon, black and white pepper, cardamom and ginger-garlic paste. Just like tambda rassa, this dish is also savoured as an appetizer.

4. Kolhapuri Kat Wada

Another traditional dish that is cherished by the local Kolhapuris is Kat wada. Stand on the core of batata vada, this dish is mostly loved by those who love piping hot flavours along with a myriad of pungent sauces. The main ingredient of this dish is potatoes! Potatoes are converted into small balls and are further coated into the paste of gram flour and undergo the process of deep-frying. The vadas are further topped with coriander, chopped onions, sev and spicy chutney before serving.

5. Kolhapuri Bhel

With a fiery and pungent twist, the Kolhapuri bhel is a perfect evening snack that is relished with a cup of chai or cold beverage. The bhel is consumed all over the India but this fresh Kolhapuri version will make you come for more. Prepared by tossing puffed rice into a vessel, farsan, and mixed with the chopped tomatoes, onions and two types of chutneys (spicy green and sweet red). Crunchy masala dal and sev are used in garnishing which even makes the taste sharper. With a delight of perfect ingredients, this dish is a sure pleasure for all the foodies out there.

