delicious delicacies. One of the most amazing cities in Gujarat, Bhuj is prominent for its white desert, traditional dances, Rann Utsav and the eternal pursuit of street dishes. This small city in North Gujarat offers hot and tangy varied vegetarian dishes that make you drool over Gujarati food. While you must relate Bhuj and other Gujarati cities with khaman dhokla and thepla, Bhuj has something more unique in the line that you must savour.

5 Dishes you should definitely try when in Bhuj

Bhajiya

The crispy fritters made from the nutritious moong dal which is further accompanied by spicy herbs are something you should never say no to. The locals in Bhuj also toss these steaming and fiery hot bhajiyas with multiple fillings to enjoy a variety of taste. Usually served with sweet and sour chutney, bhajiyas are the most favourite snack that is enjoyed with a cuppa of tea.

Sev khaman

A dish that is blended with two major staples of Gujarat- sev and khaman dhokla. For this recipe, dhoklas are cooked and mashed and their sweet taste is twisted with hot and fiery chat masala and sev. Sev Khaman can be found anywhere in Bhuj and it is a tasty solution to your stomach rumbles. Served with the toppings of pomegranate seeds and some twigs or coriander, this twisted Gujarati Sev khaman will you speechless.

Kutchi Dabeli

With a fluffy bun complemented with a unique lip-smacking filling of potatoes, fried masala peanuts and pomegranate, can you say no to Kutchi Dabeli? This dish has the perfect blend of every flavour right from sweet, and crunchy to tangy that will mesmerize your taste buds forever. Relish the taste with chutney of your choice and soak yourself in the deliciousness.

Khandvi

Looks exactly like Laphing, this delicious dish is the breakfast star in Bhuj. This dish is prepared with the goodness of buttermilk and gram flour and the tiny roll-ups are seasoned with sautéed sesame seeds along with local delightful spices. Served with the garnishing of curry leaves, coriander, sautéed cumin, mustard and coconut, you cannot resist the tempting taste of this dish. What’s more? Khandvi is quite easy to prepare and is light, healthy and pleasing, making it a perfect dish to savour during breakfast or mid-time snack.

Handvo

A fluffy yet nourishing cake that is overflowed with delicious flavours and creativity. This cake is prepared with healthful vegetable filling such as bottle gourd, and crushed peanuts, and can be customised as per the preference of the vegetables. Very light in weight, filling and boasts unique essences, the cake carries a texture similar to Dhokla but is varied in taste as carries the crunch of nourishing vegetables. Handvo is prepared in a different type of pressure cooker and further complemented with tadka of oil, cumin seeds, mustard, and curry leaves.

