5 Easy and quick Bajra recipes to satisfy hunger without compromising on your health

Bajra is the most widely grown millet and it’s a powerhouse of important nutrients. It can aid in weight loss and reduce the risk of many chronic diseases. So, here are some easy Bajra recipes.

Bajra or Pearl Millet is the most widely grown millet in India and in Africa since the prehistoric times. Bajra is a great food to include in your regular diet. It’s packed with different nutrients and antioxidants like phytic acid, tannins and phenols. It effectively prevents ageing, improves metabolism and reduce the risk of heart diseases, stroke and cancer.

Along with that, bajra is a powerhouse of fibre. It keeps a check on the blood vessels making it easy for the blood to flow. Regular consumption of Bajra also reduces LDL or bad cholesterol level. It is rich in magnesium which controls the glucose level keeping diabetes at bay. So, are you thinking to add this to your regular diet? Check the recipes below:

Quick and easy recipes of Bajra:

Bajra khichdi

Khichdi is healthy and always filling. So, make it healthier with bajra. Vegetable bajra khichdi can easily be made in a pressure cooker and added in your lunch menu.

Bajra dosa

Bajra dosa is a great food for weight loss and people with diabetes. It will effectively satiate your hunger with the fibre and keep the glucose in control for diabetics.

Masala Bajra roti

Bajra roti is quite a popular recipe for health-conscious people. You can make it tastier with this easy masala bajra roti recipe. Check the method below.

Bajra Atta Laddoo

If you are craving for something sweet, then make it healthy. Prepare Bajra Atta Laddoos to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Bajra Onion Muthia

If you are looking for some breakfast items in bajra, then go for this easy Bajra onion muthia to start your day with something healthy. Check the recipe below. Also Read: 6 Unique and delicious black rice recipes to include in your menu

