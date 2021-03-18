5 Easy and tasty salad recipes with eggs to speed up your weight loss process and satisfy hunger pangs

Eggs a great food item for breakfast. They aid in weight loss and reduce your sudden hunger pangs. So, here are some easy salad recipes to get all the perks of eggs.

Eggs are a great source of protein that gives you the feeling of satiety and you feel fuller for a long time. Be it breakfast, dinner or lunch, it can be added to any meal course. But not only that, eggs can be added to salad recipes as well. Salads make a great food item incorporating all important veggies, fruits and animal-based items. But they have to be different in taste so that you don’t get bored with it. So, here are some easy salad recipes with eggs to make your daily diet plan healthier and tastier.

Egyptian Egg Salad

Generally, salads are raw but this recipe is cooked with eggs and kidney beans. These two foods items are loaded with proteins. So, prepare this Egyptian salad with eggs and kidney beans for your overall well-being. Follow the recipe below.

Egg salad for different purposes

If you want to give your salad a new twist, then this recipe is right for you. You can turn this into a sandwich or a wrap and enjoy it in your breakfast. Check out the recipe below.

Egg salad for weight loss

Eggs not only make great a good item for breakfast, but it also aids in weight loss. And salads on the other hand, also make great food to satiate your hunger pangs thus aiding in weight loss. So, add these two items in one recipe and make the salad to speed up your weight loss process.

Indian Egg Salad

If you are a big fan of desi foods, then this salad recipe is right for you. This recipe with boiled eggs will satisfy your taste buds with the desi flavour. Check the video below to get the recipe.

Avocado egg salad

Avocados are a powerhouse of nutrients. It is loaded with all necessary vitamins and minerals that not only aid in weight loss but also reduce the risk of many chronic diseases. So, include this healthy fruit in your tasty egg salad recipe with this easy method.

