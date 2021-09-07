5 Easy baking tips for beginners

Baking is something that everyone loves and usually does to relax and soothe their nerves. It is always fun to bake things like muffins, cookies, cakes, and pies. Unlike cooking, baking doesn’t require you to stand in front of the stove and die in the heat, but instead, you use colourful supplies such as cookie cutters and moulds and whisk away to glory!

Baking literally refers to the process of cooking by dry heat, especially in some kind of oven. So if you are new to baking, and are confused as to where to start, we have some easy tips that come in handy when starting your baking journey.

One of the most important things to keep in mind while baking is that when using butter, you should not confuse melted butter and softened butter to be the same. Softened butter refers to the butter that is soft enough to be easily mixed while melted butter is the butter that has been deliberately melted.

While using eggs, keep them at room temperature so that they are not too hot or cold before adding them to the batter.

Preheating the oven is very important. To ensure a perfect cook on the cake/cookie/pie always preheat the oven.

To avoid the batter from sticking to the baking pan, always grease the bottom and the sides of the pan with cooking spray or butter with the help of a pastry brush.

While pouring the batter into the pan, avoid filling it all the way to the top. Leave some space at the top so that when the batter rises during baking, it doesn’t overflow.

