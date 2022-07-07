5 Easy DIY dip recipes that can be relished with any kind of snacking item
If you are looking for some easy DIY dip recipes that can blend well with any snack item, then here we bring you a list of easy-to-make flavourful dips that can accompany any snack item
The sheer range and the versatile nature of snacking items provide us with varied reasons to experiment more and more. From incorporating vegetables in fritters to finding different ways to consume bread- we all try and test out new snacks to satiate our hunger pangs. And when it comes to snacks, the dips walk hand-in-hand. Snacks and dips have an endless affair and almost every snack is incomplete without the tangy and spicy zest of dips. A flavourful dip instantly enhances the taste of your dish without much struggle. If you are looking for some easy DIY dip recipes that can blend well with any snack item, then here we bring you a list of easy-to-make flavourful dips that can accompany any snack item.
Yoghurt and Green Onion Dip
Ingredients required
1 cup curd
Salt and pepper as per the taste
2 tablespoon green onion, chopped
1 teaspoon cumin powder
¼ teaspoon chilli powder
¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
2-3 garlic cloves, chopped
Lemon juice of 1 lemon
Method
Take a cotton cloth and add curd to it. Now, strain out the excess water from the curd.
Transfer the curd into a bowl. Now, add all the ingredients to the curd and mix well.
Sprinkle some green onion on the top before servings with any snack.
Roasted vegetable dip
Ingredients required
2 red bell peppers
1 zucchini
1 onion
Salt and pepper as per the taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
2-3 garlic cloves
Low-fat cheese
Method
Take a baking tray, and grease it with olive oil. Now, lay down the bell peppers, zucchini, and garlic and drizzle some oil, pepper and salt over it. Roast until tender.
Now, take a blender and blend it into a smooth paste with cheese. Refrigerate and serve with any snack.
Classic Hummus
Ingredients required
1 cup chickpeas, boiled
1 medium onion, roughly sliced
Water as required
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ cup tahini
4 to 6 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon cumin powder
Salt and pepper as per the taste
Chilli powder as per the taste
3 tablespoon olive oil
Method
Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together to formulate a smooth paste. Add water if required.
Cover and refrigerate for a few hours.
Serve by drizzling some olive oil and red chilli powder.
Korean cheese dip
Ingredients required
20 grams of sweet corns
1 onion, chopped
20 grams of spring onions, chopped
3 tablespoon mayonnaise
3 teaspoon butter
½ cup grated cheese
Salt and pepper as per the taste
Chilli powder as per the taste
Method
Take a pan and heat butter in it. Now, cook sweet corns, onion, and spring onion together. Now, add cheese, salt, pepper, chilli powder and grated cheese. Cook until a smooth mixture is formed.
Relish with any snack.
Beetroot and garlic hummus
Ingredients required
Beetroot, boiled and chopped
8-9 garlic cloves
2 tablespoon tahini
1 teaspoon cumin powder
Salt and pepper as per the taste
3 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup curd
Method
Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.
Serve by drizzling olive oil.
Also Read: 50 Fast-food chains in America