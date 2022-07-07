5 Easy DIY dip recipes that can be relished with any kind of snacking item

Published on Jul 07, 2022
The sheer range and the versatile nature of snacking items provide us with varied reasons to experiment more and more. From incorporating vegetables in fritters to finding different ways to consume bread- we all try and test out new snacks to satiate our hunger pangs. And when it comes to snacks, the dips walk hand-in-hand. Snacks and dips have an endless affair and almost every snack is incomplete without the tangy and spicy zest of dips. A flavourful dip instantly enhances the taste of your dish without much struggle. If you are looking for some easy DIY dip recipes that can blend well with any snack item, then here we bring you a list of easy-to-make flavourful dips that can accompany any snack item.

  1. Yoghurt and Green Onion Dip

Ingredients required

  • 1 cup curd

  • Salt and pepper as per the taste

  • 2 tablespoon green onion, chopped

  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder

  • ¼ teaspoon chilli powder

  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

  • 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped

  • Lemon juice of 1 lemon

Method

  • Take a cotton cloth and add curd to it. Now, strain out the excess water from the curd.

  • Transfer the curd into a bowl. Now, add all the ingredients to the curd and mix well.

  • Sprinkle some green onion on the top before servings with any snack.

Yoghurt and Green Onion Dip

  1. Roasted vegetable dip

Ingredients required

  • 2 red bell peppers

  • 1 zucchini

  • 1 onion

  • Salt and pepper as per the taste

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 2-3 garlic cloves

  • Low-fat cheese

Method

  • Take a baking tray, and grease it with olive oil. Now, lay down the bell peppers, zucchini, and garlic and drizzle some oil, pepper and salt over it. Roast until tender.

  • Now, take a blender and blend it into a smooth paste with cheese. Refrigerate and serve with any snack.

Roasted vegetable dip

  1. Classic Hummus

Ingredients required

  • 1 cup chickpeas, boiled

  • 1 medium onion, roughly sliced

  • Water as required

  • 1/4 cup parsley, chopped

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • ¼ cup tahini

  • 4 to 6 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder

  • Salt and pepper as per the taste

  • Chilli powder as per the taste

  • 3 tablespoon olive oil

Method

  • Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together to formulate a smooth paste. Add water if required.

  • Cover and refrigerate for a few hours.

  • Serve by drizzling some olive oil and red chilli powder.

Classic Hummus

  1. Korean cheese dip

Ingredients required

  • 20 grams of sweet corns

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 20 grams of spring onions, chopped

  • 3 tablespoon mayonnaise

  • 3 teaspoon butter

  • ½ cup grated cheese

  • Salt and pepper as per the taste

  • Chilli powder as per the taste

Method

  • Take a pan and heat butter in it. Now, cook sweet corns, onion, and spring onion together. Now, add cheese, salt, pepper, chilli powder and grated cheese. Cook until a smooth mixture is formed.

  • Relish with any snack.   

Korean cheese dip

  1. Beetroot and garlic hummus

Ingredients required

  • Beetroot, boiled and chopped

  • 8-9 garlic cloves

  • 2 tablespoon tahini

  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder

  • Salt and pepper as per the taste

  • 3 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 cup curd

Method

  • Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.

  • Serve by drizzling olive oil.

Beetroot and Garlic Hummus

