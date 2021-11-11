5 Easy & healthy breakfast ideas to manage your hectic morning hours

Breakfast gives you the power to kickstart your day. Skipping the morning food is never advisable. With hectic schedules in the morning hours most of us often tend to skip our breakfast even though we are hungry. This adversely affects our health and performance throughout the day. So here are 5 easy to make breakfast options that you can make quickly and also gain from its nutrients. A happy and healthy breakfast can make your day ten times more productive and joyful.

Kellogg's Muesli

With an abundance of dried fruits, nuts and seeds is carefully crafted for flavor and texture that’ll make your stomach happy and full. It has the goodness of multigrain and 21 per cent fruit, nut and seeds making for a nourishing and a tasty meal.

Price: Rs 380

Oatmeal

Made from wholegrain rolled oats, a bowl of oatmeal can keep you full for a longer duration and can help you avoid binge eating as it is packed with dietary fibres. A fibre packed breakfast can help improve the gut and bowel movements.

Price: Rs 500

Pancake Mix

Make breakfast more special for your loved ones with this original pancake mix that can be prepared easily in a matter of minutes. Just add some water to the mixture and get ready to taste some scrumptiously tasty, fluffy and light pancakes.

Price: Rs 185

Poha

Enriched with crunchy peanuts and a dash of lemon, Poha is the easiest and healthiest breakfast that can make you happy. Just add boiling water and tada your breakfast is ready in just 3 minutes.

Price: Rs 23

Ragi Flakes

Loaded with a mixture of baked flakes and real fruits, this breakfast cereal is a perfect way to start your morning. Stay energized with this morning snack that keeps you full throughout the day.

Price: Rs 226

