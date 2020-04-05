5 easy recipes for men to prepare during the lockdown period

Confused with what to cook and how? You can try these easy recipes to kill your hunger pangs. This will also enhance your cooking skill. Check out the recipes right below.

Cooking has often been associated with women only and men seem to be quite unapologetic when it comes to not entering the kitchen. It may be a very rare scenario where you can see a man is cooking in the kitchen. The lockdown period has forced us all to do the household chores at this moment that we barely wanted to do earlier. Similarly, men may also have to enter the kitchen these days especially if they have been isolated alone.

There are quick and easy recipes that every man can cook within 20 minutes, for example, Maggie egg bhurji. You can prepare some other easy recipes to kill your hunger pangs during this lockdown period.

Check out the easy recipes which men can cook quickly.

Egg Maggie bhurji

This one of the easiest recipes which men can make within 30 minutes. You just need a packet of Maggie and egg. You can also try out some other readymade meat masala instead of Maggie masala to create a different taste. Check out the recipe below.

Sandwiches

If there is something easy after Maggie then that is sandwiches. It even takes lesser time to prepare. Bread, cheese, egg and lettuce are all you need to make sandwiches. You can add other things according to your choice as well.

Scrambled eggs

This is a lifesaver food which just needs eggs, tomatoes, coriander leaves, onions and green chillies. You can enjoy it with toasted bread and some ketchup.

Pasta

Pasta is extremely easy to make. Just grab some pasta from the grocery store and follow the recipe provided below. And enjoy your pasta to get over with your cravings.

Salads

Health freaks will find this more useful. All you need to make a salad are some fruits, veggies, eggs or chicken and some nuts and seeds. You can try different add-ons as per your choice.

