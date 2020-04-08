5 Easy recipes that you can make at home for dinner during the coronavirus lockdown

The countrywide coronavirus lockdown has left us all to fend and cook for ourselves and that can prove to be a little too difficult for those of us who are not very good at cooking but fret not, Indian cuisine has some quick and easy dinner recipes that can save your life.

The current coronavirus outbreak has led to a lot of chaos and fear among people. Coronavirus or COVID-19 originated from Wuhan, China, and managed to spread across 170 countries and infected numerous people. While it is believed that the mortality rate is high, this virus is still very contagious and can take a toll on your health. Coronavirus has managed to make it's way to India which has led to a countrywide lockdown in an attempt to prevent this virus from spreading further.

Currently, India has 4714 active cases and 410 cured or discharged cases and 149 deaths across the country. The complete lockdown has led to all the private offices, public places as well as restaurants and malls being shut down. With only the essentials services like the grocery store, dairy, banks, medical stores and hospital, we're all stuck at home and have to fend for ourselves. Cooking our own meals can be a little tough when you are an amateur cook. Here are some easy dinner recipes at home without much hassle.

1. Masala Rice

This is a quick recipe and it can just make your life very easy. All you need is some rice and some vegetables of your choice. Your masala rice or vegetable pulao can be prepared within 20 minutes and it can be your lifesaver. Check out the recipe.

2. Aloo Paratha

Who doesn't like a delicious stuffed aloo paratha with a dollop of butter and some curd? This scrumptious meal is very easy to cook at home and does not take too long. The recipe is very simple and you can have your aloo paratha ready in less than 40 minutes. Check out the recipe.

3. Dal Makhani

This delicious and creamy dal is a North Indian style dhaba dal and is a mixture of urad dal and rajma. Cooking this dal may take a bit longer than the other meals but it is unbeatable in taste and you can always have it with rice or chapati. Check out the recipe

4. Paneer Bhurji

When you're just too lazy to make something lavish but still want to have a yummy meal, you can quickly make some paneer bhurji and have it with roti. It's a very simple recipe and can be cooked in less than 30 minutes.

5. Dal Khichdi

Most of just assume that khichdi is a sick persons meal but if you want to have a delicious khichdi, it's best to make some dal khichdi. You can also add some tadka of masalas to the boring khichdi to make it taste better. Check out the recipe.

