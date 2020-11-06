5 Easy steps to make homemade pasta from scratch by hand

Making pasta by hand is not as complicated as it sounds. So here are 5 steps to achieve the most perfect homemade pasta.

Pasta is something that we all love. It is our comfort food. Whether it's fettuccine, spaghetti, elbow macaroni or penne, we are always ready for a hot spicy red sauce and some pasta. While everyone prefers eating it or rather devouring it, there are some who even love making it. Mostly all of us amateur home cooks know a red sauce recipe to go along with the pasta.

However, we are yet to experiment with homemade pasta. Yes, pasta can be made from scratch at home with everyday ingredients. It is absolutely possible to make delicious, perfectly textured, from scratch without any fuss. Follow these 5 steps to make pasta at home in a jiffy. All you need is eggs, flour, oil and some salt.

Step 1:

Spread the flour on a clean surface and create a well in it. Whisk 4 eggs and pour some olive oil in it. Put this mix into the well.

Step 2:

Mix all of this together and start kneading. Make sure to get the right texture of the dough. It shouldn’t be too dry or too wet. Wrap this dough in plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 3:

Unwrap the dough and divide it into equal pieces. Start rolling the dough to make it thin, till it becomes almost transparent.

Step 4:

Cut the dough according to your ideal shape. Fettuccine is the easiest shape to achieve with homemade pasta.

Step 5:

Boil water with a little bit of salt and put the pasta in. Cook it for 2-3 minutes till it becomes soft and then strain it and pair it with your desired pasta sauce.

