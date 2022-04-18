5 Easy yet healthy snacking options to gorge on during office hours

With a regular 9 to 5 job comes a hectic schedule that gradually leads to an unhealthy lifestyle, higher stress levels and bad eating habits. Amid daily chaos and stress, a lot of people start gorging on unhealthy, store-bought or processed snacks like chips, cookies, and crackers that not only disturb health but also take a toll on energy levels and further productivity. It is vital to binge on healthy food items while working to enhance your productivity, health and energy levels.

Here we bring you some delicious and healthy snacks that are easy to carry and provide you with the apt energy to keep you going healthily. What’s more? These health-friendly snacks are quite easy to prepare.

1. The chickpea twist

Chickpea especially the black one serves as an excellent mid-time snack that is loaded with the goodness of healthy carbs and protein. It is known to manage blood sugar levels effectively and provide you with enough fibre to keep your digestive health in check. Roasted black grams also contain calcium, magnesium, and potassium which are essential minerals that boost your immunity and improve your body’s defence system.

2. Mixed millet bhel puri

If you want to keep a watch on the calories, grab on this low-fat bhel puri with the goodness of millets and ragi which is high on health and taste both. This is a very healthy snack made with the addition of puffed rice, mixed millets, peanuts, sautéed veggies and a blend of spices. It also gives you a feeling of satiety. The crispiness of peanuts is a great add on to the dish as it complements the flavour and texture of the bhel puri. Make a batch of the bhel puri and keep it handy to munch on to fulfil your hunger pangs in between the work. You can also enjoy it with a dash of lemon juice.

3. Spicy fox nuts

Fox nuts or makhanas have become a recent hit amongst weight watchers, and why not! These humble fox nuts are full of nourishing ingredients that make them an excellent healthy snack choice. They are low in fat and are an excellent source of magnesium, potassium, thiamine and phosphorus. These minerals work to improve your heart health, lower cholesterol levels, and boost the cognitive function of the brain.

4. The home-made trail mix

Keep a mix of almonds, walnuts, dates, pumpkin seeds and flax seeds handy with you all the time. These nuts and seeds are termed superfoods that provide you with an ample amount of nutrients. Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 Fatty Acids that helps in boosting your heart health and immunity. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E and thus enhance your skin. Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of protein and thus keep you energized the whole day. Dates are rich in iron, so they help you overcome lethargy and fatigue. Flax seeds are really good for your digestive health. Combined together, they are an excellent powerhouse of nutrition that will keep you full and energized.

5. Whole fruit

When hungry and short on time, munch on seasonal fruit and your body is going to thank you enough! You can have orange, grapefruit, guava, apples, and berries handy while leaving for the office as these are loaded with essential vitamins that your body cannot synthesize on its own. They also provide you with enough fibre to keep you full and your gut health intact.

Swap those sugary, processed food items and drinks from these wholesome snacks to slay that jam-packed schedule of 9-5 jobs with the much-needed enthuse and energy.

Also Read: 5 Foods to eat regularly to improve your concentration and level of focus