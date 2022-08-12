5 Eateries in Mumbai that have the best cheesecakes

Sometimes, all you require is a cheesecake to bid adieu to all your worries and to boost your mood. The crumbly texture, light filling and balanced sweetness of a cheesecake is an ultimate saviour of your melancholy state and its decadent flavour can effortlessly cheer anyone up in just a few minutes. Right from classic American to oreo and super creamy Tiramisu- the markets are flooded with endless varieties but if you are an ardent cheesecake lover and you are looking for finely balanced flavours in a cheesecake, then here we jot down some of the best spots in Mumbai to devour the most divine version of this super creamy dessert. After all, your taste buds have been craving it all this while, right?

1. Baked lemon cheesecake at Candies, Mac Ronells

Satiate your cravings by heading to this super cool café, Candies. With a rustic old-school vibe and cosy rooftop, this is one of the most loved cafés amongst Mumbaikars to relish and quench the sweet tooth. Their super light cheesecakes are a haven to taste buds and every bite you put in your mouth will melt in just a few minutes, making you crave even more. Their baked lemon and Dark Cherry Cheesecake are worth every penny and while you are here, don’t forget to taste their mudpie and apple pie for an ultimate experience.

Where: Mac Ronells, Next to Learners Academy School, Pali Hill, Pali Hill, Bandra, Bandra West, Mumbai

2. Japanese Cotton Cheesecake at the Cheesecake Republic

Among other scrumptious desserts, there lies a sea of cheesecakes at the Cheesecake Republic that you must plunge into. Right from baked, and eggless to multiple varied flavours of Cheesecakes- the place will spoil you while making you come for more. Head to Goregaon and gorge on super light and fluffy Japanese Cotton Cheesecakes and quench your desires. From their savoury menu, don’t forget to order Nutella Cheesecake, Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheesecake and Thandai Cheesecake.

Where: B 14, Shruti Apartments, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai

3. Peanut Butter and Banana Cheesecake at Guilt Trip

Guilt Trip gradually become one of the best dessert parlours in Mumbai and their wide array of cheesecakes is worth indulging in for an unforgettable experience. Step up to this cutesy dessert parlour in Khar and relish their super velvety Peanut Butter & Banana Cheesecake and Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake today.

Where: Ground Floor, 15 A, Union Park, Carter Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

4. Nutella Cheesecake at Poetry By Love and Cheesecake

Are you up to trying appetizing baked, eggless and layered cheesecakes? Well, the cheesecake at this parlour is equally pretty as they are appetizing but their Nutella Cheesecake will make you slobber like nothing else. While you are here, don’t forget to try their oreo and mixed fresh fruit cheesecakes.

Address: Kamala Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Town Hall, Mumbai

5. Tiramisu cheesecake at Love Sugar and Dough

If you want to try an offbeat version of cheesecake then head straight to Love, Sugar and Dough as they offer Tiramisu Cheesecake which is worth dying for. With unique flavours and richness of tiramisu served with the grating of semisweet chocolate, this will make you a huge fan of their cakes for sure.

Where: 31 Shop No. 3 Bajaj Arcade Pali Hill Union Park, Bandra, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Also Read: Mesmerizing places you must add to your itinerary while on a trip to Mawlynnong