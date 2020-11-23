5 ESSENTIAL things to keep in mind if you plan to go on a road trip

Travelling by road has its own charm and appeal. It is adventurous and fun and never seems to get

While it is quicker and less painstaking to travel by air, there is something extremely charming about road trips. The luxury to stop whenever you, wherever you want. The freedom of being in your own vehicle with your people. You can listen to your favourite road trip special songs, stop at your favourite dhaba or just relax and soak in the fresh air.

Travelling by road is fun and much more intimate. It is an experience in itself and should always be experienced by everyone at some point. To enjoy your road trip to the fullest, there are some things that one needs to keep in mind. Here is a list of 5 things to do when you plan on going on a road trip.

Be sure of the route

Sure it seems fun to just explore and find your way while you are at it. But, this can lead to a lot of delays. So, make sure to have a map or a GPS route to reach the destination easily.

Prepare a playlist

A road trip is incomplete without good music. Prepare a road trip special playlist beforehand to have fun during the trip and listen to your favourite songs that fit the situation.

Keep the vehicle in check

This is the most important step. Make sure there is enough fuel in the vehicle and enough air in the tyres. Get a complete check-up done of the vehicle that you would be taking on the trip.

Make a list of all the stops

Prepare a list of all the points where you will be stopping to shop or eat or sightsee. This will help you get an idea of the time you would take to reach the destination when all the stoppage points are included.

Have a plan

Don’t restrict yourself and stick to a rigid plan. But, have some basic things planned and follow a loose schedule to avoid unnecessary delays.

