5 Dishes from Lucknow you should try at least once in your life

People who visit Lucknow often rave and rant about the chaat they had in the city. However, not only does this city offer excellent chaat, but unique meat dishes that do justice to its rich Awadhi culinary heritage. If you can’t head off to hop across the city and savor these delights, then we bring you the next best thing with recipes to each of them. Try to cook these up in your home kitchen for a delightful culinary experience.

Basket Chaat

If you’re in the mood for some of the famous chaat served in this city, then gear up for basket chaat. It is the most unique of chaat varieties as the entire thing is edible. The basket is usually made of thin sev or fried potatoes and is duly packed with an assortment of chutneys, tikki and garnished with pomegranate seeds and tangy spices.

Lucknow Style Tunday Kabab

This is a dish worth traveling to Lucknow to try. Tunde Ke Kabab are widely famous as the delectable meat kebabs that people can’t get enough of. Although variants of these are dished up as Galouti kebabs across India, the flavor of the original outlet in Lucknow is inimitable. It is the highlight of Awadhi cuisine and reportedly has over 160 spices.

Nihari and Kulcha

If you’re a meat lover then the ghilaf kulcha with Nihari is a dish you must try. This kulcha is special due to the fact that one of its layers has flour, clarified butter and creamy milk. The second layer is laced with flour and yeast that’s the secret to its puffy exterior. The curry in itself is extremely thick and rich, which makes the perfect accompaniment to this kulcha.

Khasta Kachori

Essentially a dish best had with a piping hot cup of tea, your khasta Kachori is also served at breakfast or when guests arrive home. This crispy fried snack is drizzled with potato laced chole and chutney.

Nimish or Daulat ki Chaat

You may have tasted Daulat ki Chaat in Delhi, but Nimish in Lucknow is the real deal. This desi confection comprises of airy and feather-light cream graced with saffron. Often served during winters, this dessert is extremely rich, yet one that melts in your mouth. It is also served at various places under different names such as Makkhan Malai or Lab-e-Mashook.

