5 Exciting adventure activities to explore in Goa for solo travellers

Once, the entire world is healed from the COVID damage, then going for a trip is one of the prime things that we wish for. And if you can’t find the right people to get along with, then it’s fine. Because you can always go for a solo trip which will give you numerous opportunities to do adventurous stuff. Adventure activities are synonymous with adrenaline rush, and when the destination is Goa, and you are travelling solo, there is no end to the possibilities. So, Niharika Nigam, Director- Business Development, Jumpin Heights gives you some exciting ideas of adventure activities for solo travellers in Goa.

Bungy Jumping

Not for the faint hearted, this one is as extreme as it gets! Jump with rubber chords tied to your ankles in a daring free-fall followed by the exhilaration of the rebound, as you feel the air gush past. Goa’s only fixed platform fpr bungy jumping stands tall at 55 meters over the stunning Mayem Lake, in North Goa. The facility is owned and run by ex-Army officers and with Jump Masters who have trained extensively under experts from New Zealand, and have operated over 1,00,000 Jumps absolutely safely! This is one adventure you do not want to miss.

Hot air balloon

You can enjoy Goa’s birds-eye view with this mesmerising flight. This is a postcard activity indeed! Imagine yourself atop a gorgeous hot air balloon, at the high altitude of 2500 feet and taking in the experience of a lifetime. You only need to make sure to travel with a trained ground crew that makes sure that you land safely, on your way back on the ground. Hot air ballooning is handled extremely professionally in Goa, so this one definitely needs to be on the list on your next visit.

E-Bike tour

Goa will never fail to surprise you with its endless ventures. The ride in the interiors of the ‘Green-Goa’ will leave you awestruck. Those who are in love with solo trips are the people who are going to appreciate this the most. You will simply be surprised at how much Goa has to offer to its lovers and visitors. There’s a lot that lies away from the main beaches. Making your way through the warm breeze, the rich landscape, this soul-soothing experience will help you experience Goa as authentically as possible. Ride the rush!

Scuba diving

If the sublime experience of underwater caught your fancy, this one is for you. Scuba diving or Snorkelling will make you dive deep not only into the water but the “you-only-live-once” kind of experience too! Goa’s unique landscape offers you the chance to experience the vibrant marine life with the best instructors and safety equipment. The calm and quiet underwater amidst an infinite sea is sure to blow your mind. Colorful corals and remnants from the pages of history will leave you speechless.

Kayaking

Kayaking is the most calming water activity that is not too challenging. Paddling will pave the way for tranquilized moments. You can paddle your way, through backwaters, thickets, and rivulets in the pearl of the orient, GOA! Peeping into the daily Goan life and enjoying scenic beauty is a pure form of bliss. It is more popular on South Goa beaches. Various popular clubs of Goa do offer kayak races, kayak festivals, picnics, and moonlight kayaking too.

