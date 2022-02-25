5 Exciting places to savour Pav Bhaji in Pune

Indian cuisine has gained international acclaim for its complex flavour profiles and textures. And Pav bhaji is just one such nationwide favourite, which is a type of curry that has become popular as street food throughout India. What makes Pune Street foods unique are the small eateries that have been around for a long time and have grown in popularity, transforming from stalls to small shops. The sound of the bhaji sizzling on the pan, the mouth-watering aroma of the spices wafting up from the plate, the sight of a dollop of butter slowly melting into the bhaji, the sensation as you tear off the first morsel of the soft pav, and the glorious sensation when it all comes together in a flavorful package in your mouth, make pav bhaji of this city a treat for all the senses.

Here we suggest you 5 places to savour Pav Bhaji in Pune.

1. Kalyani Veg Restaurant

Kalyani Veg is one of Pune's most popular restaurants. It is a popular hangout for professionals, students, and even families. Though they serve a variety of dishes, their special pav bhaji is a popular choice. It's buttered all the way through and there's a lot of it. This classic is available in a variety of flavours, including mushrooms and cheese.

Where: Fortaleza Complex, Central Ave, Princeton Town, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

2. MH 12 Pav Bhaji, Multiple Outlets

With multiple locations throughout the city, MH 12 serves up a delectable plate of pav bhaji. Their pavs come with enough maska to make your fingers greasy, as well as a bhaji that is just spicy enough to go with it. We'd say go all out for this plate of pav bhaji because it'll make you very happy.

Where: MH12, Multiple locations, Pune

3. Supreme Corner

Supreme Corner's pav bhaji is well-known. Any foodie worth his or her salt will direct you here to get your pav bhaji fix. It's the best place to go if you're looking for some comfort food. Simply add a squeeze of lime juice and you're ready to go.

Where: B/1 Butte-Patil Complex, Jangali Maharaj Rd, Shivajinagar, Pune

4. Shiv Sagar

Shiv Sagar is the first name that comes to mind when we think of pav bhaji. It is located in various locations such as Pimple Nilakh, Aundh, and JM road. They serve delicious pav bhaji. One must try their special Shiv Sagar pav bhaji, which is also available in a Jain variant. While you're here, treat your stomach to a plate of this dish and a plate of spicy tava pulao.

Where: Shiv Sagar, Multiple Outlets, Pune

5. Jayashree Garden

Bhaji in large bowls. Jayashree Garden is all about that. The bhaji here is so delicious that we could eat it by itself straight from the bowl. And that speaks volumes about how good it is. With an abundance of butter and aroma, you'll be licking your fingers and craving more in no time.

Where: Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar, Tilak Road, Pune

We're pretty sure that the mere mention of pav bhaji has already made your mouth water and your stomach rumble. So, what are you holding out for? Now is the time to gorge yourself on these locations.

Also Read: 4 Benarasi street foods that you should not miss and best places to hog on them