5 Exotic ingredients that are a must have in every home cook's pantry

Keep your pantry stocked with these exotic ingredients to whip up Masterchef-style dishes and to level up your cooking skills.

Cooking is therapeutic. There is something about the aroma that comes from the kitchen when you put a combination of spices in steaming hot oil. The ingredients are your best friends and every time you combine them in varying combinations, something new is invented.

It is something that brings immense joy and helps you relax and unwind. While some basic everyday ingredients are essential to make any dish, there are some exotic ones that can elevate any dish and make it restaurant-like. So here are 5 such ingredients that are a must-have to cook gourmet food.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass has a combined taste of ginger and lemon. It adds a citrusy flavour to the dish and is mainly used in Thai cuisine. It is often used in herbal teas, curries, broths and soups.

Brussel sprouts

These look like miniature cabbages and have a sweet and nutty flavour. They are rich in vitamin C, potassium, fibre and many other nutrients. Brussel sprouts can be used in salads and go with several dishes.

Basil

This herb has a minty, sweet flavour and is used to add sweetness to a dish. It can be used in several sauces, curries and salads and is also used to garnish a variety of dishes.

Asparagus

Asparagus is loaded with antioxidants and fibre. It has a similar taste to that of beans and can be used in pasta, meat and rice dishes.

Kaffir lime leaves

These have a citrusy fragrance and are usually used in South Asian and Thai cuisine. These aromatic leaves are used to add sourness to dishes and give a lemon-zesty flavour.

