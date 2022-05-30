5 Experiences to have in Thailand for a vacation like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Thailand is a place that is no less than a paradise! The culinary tradition and the flocks of scenic views, lush landscapes, stunning coastlines and aquatic experiences it offers is surely a pure bliss that everyone has to explore at least once. Be it historic temples to contemporary artefacts- this state offers an undeniable charm of all the times, not even the Bollywood celebrities could deny! Television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently posted pictures of her Thailand vacay and it seems like she is having the best time of her life with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Right from offering a virtual tour of the beautiful location and her marvellous room to sharing her daring yet beautiful snaps with giant tigers- the actress appreciates the beauty of Thailand with a galore of Instagram pictures accompanied by beautiful captions. Such happy pictures of the couple have given us a huge travel inspiration.

If you want to take an excellent experience while heading towards Thailand for a memorable vacation like Divyanka Tripathi, then here we bring pen down 5 experiences that you should definitely discover.

1. Satiate your taste buds at Pattaya Beer Garden

Pattaya beer garden is a great place to chill out while enjoying Thai and western food at a very affordable price. The cafe opens early morning and serves varied varieties of breakfast with an eye-soothing view of Pattaya Bay from the bar. Moreover, the décor of the place will add up to your experience, allowing you to capture instagrammable pictures. While you visit this place, don’t forget to relish their specialities: Thai seafood, steamed fish and spicy chicken. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was also seen enjoying her meals at this restaurant during her vacation with her husband.

2. Discover a fascinating marine life at Coral Island

Going to Thailand and not exploring the crystal clear water and aquatic life is a trip incomplete in itself. Feel the refreshing blue breezes and admire the breathtaking views while enjoying the thrilling water activities at Coral Island in Pattaya. The island offers varied activities to adore the fascinating marine life of Thailand. Parasailing, sea walking, banana boat ride, jet skiing and many other activities can be discovered at this place for a stunning experience.

3. Explore a unique yet wild experience at Tiger Park

Witness a surreal encounter with the majestic wildness of varied sizes of tigers at Tiger Park, Pattaya. The place gives you bizarre adrenaline rushes as you can touch, play and get captured with the real tigers. The tigers that are kept here got trained by the professionals since birth and are extremely safe and friendly. Moreover, a trainer will be there with you to ensure extra security. Divyanka Tripathi shows her love for this rare encounter with a huge caption she posts with her videos in which she was spotted playing with the cubs.

4. Soak in spirituality at Wat Pho

Wat pho is one of the largest Buddhist temples in Bangkok, Thailand. Its name is picked from an Indian monastery Lord Buddha lived once. The place holds a 5-metre-high and 43-metre-long Buddha image which is enclosed in the spectacular gold coating. Besides, the place is enclosed in intrinsic architecture and calm surroundings that will not only tell you the secrets of Buddhist culture but also soak you in positive vibes. 1000 images of Buddha and 91 chedis (stupas) come among the major specialities of this temple. This holy place is open from 8 am to 6.30 pm.

5. Satiate the adventuristic feels with river rafting

Rafting and canoeing are the best activities to dive into when in Thailand because the place is all about clean, big oceans and marine life. Chiang Mai, another famous city in mountainous northern Thailand offers the finest water and natural beauty to explore both calm and thrill at the same time. Rafting here is also known as whitewater rafting because of the formation of white foam when water crashes with hard rocks. Float gently if you are a beginner and enjoy beautiful views at the banks but with safety.

